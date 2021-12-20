André Silva participates in film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep | farándula-celebs-Netflix-USA. | SHOWS

The Peruvian actor André Silva communicated to his followers that it is part of the American film “Don’t look up”, starring award-winning actors such as Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence.

“People for those who follow my career, I think you will be happy to know that on December 24 (December) the Netflix movie” No Miren Arriba “is released (…) I am part of a scene and it makes me very happy,” he said. through his Twitter account, where he attached a photograph of the filming.

WATCH THIS: André Silva revealed that “Luz de Luna” will have a second season

As the interpreter commented, he felt “deep pride” when he made his scenes on the film. In addition, in dialogue with La República, he specified that the shots were filmed in Paracas through the Tondero production company.

“Seeing a scene of mine in a movie starring actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio is something incredible (…) it is a small participation, but without a doubt a great experience, which I take with great gratitude and prompts me to continue stubborn in what I love so much, “he added in a statement to said medium.

At another time, he highlighted the work of Netflix as it helps to “make local talent visible through other calls”

“It is not a great scene, but there is work and I am proud that it is seen by thousands of people,” he said.

How was the casting?

The protagonist of ‘Luz de Luna’ also referred to the casting he had to go through to get said role. As he told the aforementioned media, he never found out which was the film for which he was applying until his selection.

“At first I did not (I knew which film it was about), but later when it was finalized, it was a reality,” he said. In this context, he also assured that after choosing him for the role, “undoubtedly” they “gave him details”.

“I exploded with happiness,” he emphasized excitedly. “Do not look up” tells the story of two astronomers who seek to generate an alert about the outbreak of an asteroid against planet earth.

People for those who follow my career, I think they will be happy to know that the movie of @NetflixLAT #NoLookUp that has as protagonist #Leonardo Dicaprio #JenniferLaurence #MerylStreep in other large ones. And I am part of a scene and it makes me very happy! 😃 pic.twitter.com/i11AeSjCUq – André Silva Official (@Andresilvachuy) December 20, 2021