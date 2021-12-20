AMLO disapproved of the INE’s suspension of the consultation to revoke the mandate: “It obstructs democracy”

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Consultation for Revocation of Mandate has been the trigger for the various frictions between the National Electoral Institute (INE), represented by Lorenzo Cordova, and the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

And it is that with the recent decision of the electoral body to postpone the exercise, the rain of criticism and attacks have not stopped between the sides of the Fourth Transformation (4T) and those who support the Institute.

In that tenor, López Obrador (AMLO) returned to pronounce before the postponement of the consultation, qualifying as “regrettable” the resolution of the Electoral National and ensuring that it violates the Constitution.

“We are facing this unfortunate situation that an electoral body that should promote democracy has dedicated itself to obstructing it. Even without respecting the Constitutional mandate ”.

(Photo: Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro.com)

During the morning conference of this Monday, the Tabasco assured that the supposed lack of budget designated by the organ “Is secondary”, Therefore, he stressed, “if the Constitution requires that if the requirements established by law are met, a consultation has to be carried out”.

“If that is not to be fulfilled and they are used excuses, as it is part of the simulation of always (…) It can’t be that arguing that they do not have a budget, they do not want to do the consultation or that is what is being interpreted by their attitudes ”, he protested.

And it is that, again Andrés Manuel stressed the relevance of the exercise, which, he reiterated, falls on set a precedent for the establishment of the participatory democracy in Mexico.

“What is important is that it is carried out so that the precedent can be established; so that we can talk about participatory democracy (…) and a habit will be built ”.

That is why he returned to fail to the temporary suspension of the exercise: “It is painful that instead of allowing facilities to exist, he opposes it, “he said.

Every morning in your email: subscribe to the Infobae Mexico newsletter

The INE assured that the SCJN ruling does not oblige them to carry out the exercise. (Photo: INE)

“The Electoral Tribunal could resolve soon. I would like the date not to be changed. It is April 10, there is time. Let it be done before the elections mid-year, “urged the Chief Executive.

It should be noted that, despite the Supreme Court ruling, the INE assured that it does not force to take action or make any determination regarding the query.

Through a release, the electoral body clarified that the SCJN agreement states that this one cannot pronounce until they are guaranteed to exist 2.7 million signatures in favor of said democratic exercise and a call is launched.

In addition, it pointed out that the Court does not take into consideration that the Revocation of the Mandate is a complex process which has a preparatory stage, prior to the issuance of the call, regardless of the phases after it.

KEEP READING:

“Anti-democratic”: the meme with which Chumel Torres mocked AMLO for the suspension of the Revocation of Mandate

The 18 governors of the Q4 claim to the INE: “it was easier for them to explain ‘why not’ than ‘how yes’

“You will not reach the presidency”: Vicente Fox threw Ebrard after criticizing the INE for revocation of mandate