Amber Heard asks Disney to help testify against Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will soon face a new trial that will demand the best of their mental stability. But although some believed that the worst moments of the battle had remained in the London trial a few months ago, the truth is that the actress is preparing her best weapons to deliver the final blow to her ex-husband. New information from Deadline reveals that Heard He went to Disney and the Los Angeles police to obtain all the existing information on Johnny, anyone who reveals his misconduct and that he can use against him during the next encounter in court.

Do not miss: Take advantage of the free DISNEY PLUS subscription trial here

In early 2019, Johnny depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber heard worth $ 50 million for the article he wrote on domestic violence that was published in The Washington Post in December 2018. The piece does not directly mention Johnny but you can read the bad experiences between the lines with the actor during their time together. They both got married in 2015 but the magic didn’t last long as they signed the divorce papers in 2016; By then he had already experienced numerous episodes of violence in which things are still not clear.

Before the movement of Johnny and after obtaining the annulment of the process, Amber heard He quickly filed a counterclaim for $ 100 million, money that could be the actor’s downfall after months of gargantuan spending on lawyers and other legal services to save his reputation. Amber He knows that the judgment that is approaching is very great, that is why he is preparing himself with the best to leave Johnny in the worst possible scenario. The actress is working hard to collect data that will serve her for the new trial that is about to live.

We invite you to read: Does Amber Heard make fun of Johnny Depp fans? Says she’s good as a villain

In accordance with Deadline, Amber heard and his attorneys have approached the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group with multiple subpoenas and are seeking information on what happened to Depp in the recordings and reshoots of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%; They have even requested that a company spokesperson issue a virtual statement on February 18. The actress and her legal defenders want “all the information related to documents and communications of any nature”; “incident on drug and alcohol use”; “any incident of violence by Johnny”; “Any disagreements the actor has had with the filmmakers of Pirates of the Caribbean 5“; and” all information related to all documents and communications of any nature between Disney and Mr. Depp from January 1, 2018 to the present. “

The Los Angeles Police Department has been asked for “all documents and communications of any nature generated, sent or received in connection with calls to 911 and the Eastern Columbia Building since May 21, 2016 and that have ties to Ms. . Heard“; and” all documents and communications of any nature with Mr. Depp, and / or any of the agents, attorneys or others acting on behalf of Mr. Depp, from May 21, 2016 to the present. “

It is clear that the bloodshed has not ended between Amber heard Y Johnny depp, and that things are not looking good for the actor. Heard It expired during his stay at the London trial a few months ago, when the libel suit filed by Johnny against the newspaper The Sun, which in an old article called him “handcuff beater.” The defeat of the stars of Pirates of the Caribbean It was a blow to him, as well as a great setback in his quest to get ahead of his ex.

You may also be interested in: Johnny Depp fans sabotage audience rating of The Stand by Amber Heard