Allocation of additional hours, an exercise in transparency

Teachers exercised their right to select up to two groups, to make the increase in their hours effective.

Mérida, Yucatán, December 19, 2021.- In a transparency exercise, the first allocation of additional hours in Basic Education for the 2021-2022 school year was made, of the subjects of secondary level and Physical Education, in the auditorium of the Ministry of Education (Segey).

The head of the unit, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, stressed the importance of providing adequate attention to each of the teachers who participated in the process, and reiterated his open-door policy, therefore, “Segey is all of us.”

During four days, 750 teachers were received, who exercised their right to select up to two groups to make the increase in their hours effective; At the end of each session, they received their assignment order so that they can contact their corresponding directors and continue with the process.

“They were notified in advance about the vacancy of hours, throughout the state, to access this employment benefit and in their income, for the good of themselves and their families,” said Javier Navarrete Correa, head of the Office of Information for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Oficammy).

He also explained that the new work periods will be activated as of January 1, 2022. During all this activity, the General Directors of Basic Education, Linda Basto Ávila, and of Secondary, Brenda Ruz, were present to offer support and resolve doubts.

“All the processes and these sessions were governed by the normative guidelines of the System Unit for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicamm) and we attended to the part that corresponds to the Segey,” added the official.

To this end, he continued, “the Directorate of Secondary Education will provide support to all teachers, in their compatibility processes, so that they can be made effective, for the benefit of all students in our state.”

The assignment was addressed to the faculty who work by the hour-week-month and was observed by members of the Transparency Committee of the processes of delivery of places and allocation of additional hours, which come from the Legal Department of the Segey and unions in the sector.

“I feel very happy that this day has arrived; since I saw the call, with the password I have, I did not hesitate, I signed up, I got training, I took courses, I studied a master’s degree and, now, I am happy, because of the effort and from the study, today, I see the results, “said Arely Elizabeth Santos Farfán, a Spanish teacher.

For his part, the teacher Juan Santiago Ayil Carrillo, from the Science 3 subject, in Chemistry, stated that the increase in hours means an opportunity to continue teaching classes to more students and growing as a professional.

The representatives of the unions witnessed the handover: Ricardo Francisco Espinoza Magaña, general secretary of Section 33 of the SNTE; Alejandro Chulím Cimé, Secretary General of Section 57 of the SNTE; José Luis Flota Pech, general secretary of SETEY, Yolanda del Socorro Góngora Sosa, general secretary of SYTTE and Gabriela Moreno Islas, national secretary of GNTE.