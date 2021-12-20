Alicia Cervantes goes for the scoring scepter in Toluca

The lead of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Alicia Cervantes, is looking to put an end to the scoring title in her favor this Friday, when her team gets to the Nemesio Diez Stadium in search of the victory against Toluca.

This will be the last chance to Alicia cervantes to take advantage of their rivals and secure the scoring championship of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

Cervantes has maintained the scoring leadership during the competition of the pink circuit and seeks to cooperate in this last match to be able to achieve the coveted scoring title.

The forward of Chivas del Guadalajara adds 15 goals in the regular phase and the rival that follows her very closely, is the forward of Rayadas de Monterrey, Mónica Monsiváis with 13 goals, as well as Renae Cuéllar with the same number with Tijuana.

There are only two goals that Alicia Cervantes has an advantage with her closest rivals, a figure that may be achievable in case the attacker of the Sacred Rebaño does not score, it would give them the possibility to reach her on the last day.

Lack of goal.

The last time Alicia Cervantes scored a goal was on matchday 14 in the tie against the Puebla Strip.

The attacker of the Sacred herd has two blank days and that may be worrying for this last game, since the forcefulness of the forward has come down little by little in the last matches.

