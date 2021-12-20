After 17 years, Ben Affleck told the reason why he separated from Jennifer López | Show off

Ben affleck

Jennifer Lopez

They are one of the most beloved couples, and it is no wonder since

Many years ago the followers of the couple were very surprised when both announced that they had ended their relationship and the exact reasons for their estrangement were never disclosed.

What makes the fans of this couple very happy is that after 17 years they decided to get back together and apparently they get along better than ever, so much so that in the social networks a rumor has circulated that they might get married very soon.

Although today they are very happy, doubts about the past are still present As for why they separated, and precisely the actor Ben Affleck spoke about it recently in an interview.

On this topic he said “I would say it was about 50 percent (of what destroyed our relationship). The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison, ugly and toxic and what none of us want to be a part of it. “

In this way, the actor made it clear that the media weight they had in their relationship was what caused them to separate.

In fact, in the same interview Ben said Before getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, he thought too much since the looks would not only be on them but also on their children.

“My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” concluded Ben Affleck.