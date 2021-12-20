Aeroméxico creditor opposes restructuring plan

Reuters.- An Aeroméxico creditor announced on Monday that it was opposed to the restructuring plan of the Mexican airline presented after invoking the bankruptcy law of the United States, arguing that the proposal would unfairly benefit the majority shareholder, Delta Air Lines Inc.

Invictus Global Management said in a letter sent to Delta’s board of directors that it opposed the plan presented by Aeroméxico.

The Mexican company said last week that an unidentified third party would make a public offer for its outstanding shares at a fraction of their previous market price, as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

Delta Airlines’ stake would be diluted to 20%, while Apollo Global Management, a fund that often invests in troubled companies, would become Aeroméxico’s largest shareholder.

“Truthfulness must prevail over actions and decisions that could put you in a position to earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of other stakeholders, including the many who may be financially ruined by the Delta and Apollo preferred plan,” said the letter, signed by Invictus partner Cindy Chen Delano.

He added that the proposal included “apparently egregious financial terms that defy decades past bankruptcy proceedings.”

Invictus is a Delta shareholder and a major Aeroméxico creditor, it said.

Aeromexico said it had no comment, while Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aeroméxico shares soared more than 17% shortly after the markets opened on Monday, recovering some of the ground lost due to the sharp falls after the announcement of the restructuring plan.

