Actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated President Guillermo Lasso for expanding the Galapagos marine reserve | Politics | News

The President announced this Monday the expansion of 60,000 square kilometers of the Marine Protected Area

American actor and environmental activist Leonardo Dicaprio reacted on Monday afternoon to the announcement of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, on the expansion of 60,000 square kilometers more of the marine reserve of the Galapagos Islands, which currently comprises 133,000 square meters.

Lasso made the announcement at a press conference in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, in the context of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26.

The renowned actor and activist congratulated the president through his Twitter account.

“Congratulations to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on the creation of a new 23,116-square-mile marine protected area near the Galapagos and the new debt swap to help manage, announced today at CO26.”

To which President Lasso replied: “Thank you for your message. Our Government is committed to protecting the environment. The Galapagos Islands are a treasure to the world. We will continue working towards a sustainable ecological transition ”.

Thank you for your message. Our government is committed to the protection of the environment. The Galapagos Islands is a treasure to the world. We will keep working towards a sustainable ecological transition. https://t.co/L2HWLVH4FB – Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 1, 2021

Last July, the actor presented a petition for Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Ecuador to form a corridor for the protection of the Pacific marine areas that correspond to them.

Meanwhile, last May DiCaprio, the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park, Island Conservation and the organization Re: wild, announced the investment of $ 40 million to support the restoration of the Galapagos Islands.

The Galapagos initiative aims to gather the necessary public-private support, including Governments, foundations, individuals, corporations, and organizations to confront the threats to the Galapagos. (I)