According to @UniverseIce, this is the presentation date of the brand new Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi would present its news for 2022 on the end of the year speaker, next Tuesday, December 28: four models of the Xiaomi 12 and the new MIUI 13 software are expected.

That Xiaomi he was going to introduce us to his new flagship phones Before the end of this year 2021 it was something that they had already told us, although the moves from Haidian they have taken good care of themselves in recent weeks to avoid further leaks that spoil our surprise.

In fact, we have seen the possible design of the Xiaomi 12 with absolute prominence for mobile photography, and obviously we also know that it will mount the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as one of the first mobiles with these new Top-of-the-range chipset from Qualcomm, although few more details have reliably transpired … And time is upon us!

Today we have an important detail to tell you, and that is that despite the fact that there are only 11 days left to end the year, Xiaomi will arrive in time to meet the forecasts and it will teach the Xiaomi 12 next week, although it will do so on the speaker, specifically the next December 28th according to the popular leaker @UniverseIce.

The latest rumors spilled in China not only tell us about this specific date, which would take us to next Tuesday for its official launch with views of a launch in stores in the first weeks of 2022, but also confirm the existence of four models, nothing less, which would be the expected Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Most likely, MIUI 13 will also be officially unveiled during that same event, teaching for the first time the latest stable Android flavor, the “12”, with the characteristic Xiaomi skin which would debut with these new flagships.

From China they already anticipate four models of the Xiaomi 12, which should also show us its ‘Lite’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Ultra’ versions next Tuesday, December 28, along with the expected premiere of MIUI 13 and Android 12.

In any case, and to anticipate, there has been talk at some point of a 6.2-inch screen and FHD + resolution for Xiaomi 12, with SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a photographic system composed of three sensors. It would be a compact, high-performance smartphone that would give its older brothers a leap in photography and a higher price.

For the rest of the data, You will have to wait a few more days or be attentive to leaks that may arrive from China in the next few hours or days, and that is The Xiaomi 12 are so close that we can hardly believe that there are no more details leaked, of the juicy ones, before its official launch.

