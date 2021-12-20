A man discovers an AirTag implanted in his car after being alerted by an application, thus avoiding the probable theft of his sports car

Since these devices hit the market in April this year, more and more criminals are using them to locate exclusive cars and steal them.

In April of this year Apple launched a new tracking device that adheres to any object and allows it to be located; However, despite the fact that the AirTag was designed to easily find lost items, more and more criminals have begun to use this technology to locate luxury vehicles and then steal them.

However, ‘softwares’ specialized in the detection of these devices have shown their usefulness to prevent being a victim of theft, as demonstrated by John Nelson, owner of a 2018 Dodge Charger, who managed to find the AirTag that had been implanted in his car later If alerted by one of these applications, it picks up the Fox chain.

After going shopping at a shopping center on the outskirts of the city of Detroit (USA), Nelson drove to a friend’s house without suspecting that his movements were being monitored. To his surprise, once he reached his destination, he received a message warning him “that he was being tracked by an unknown AirTag,” he said.

“I was able to click on that notification and it gave me an option for the AirTag to emit a sound and I heard it under my vehicle,” said Nelson, who believes that if the theft had taken place, it is most likely that his car would have ended up being sold. “for pieces as scrap”.

In order to avoid episodes of this nature, as well as any other type of violation of privacy, Apple this Monday launched an application called Tracker Detect for Android devices, which detects unknown AirTags and other tracking devices, technology that was only available for iPhone.

