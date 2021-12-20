https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211220/un-gemelo-perdido-de-the-rock-y-una-mujer-amamantando-a-su-gato-las-noticias-virales-de-2021-1119529848. html

A lost twin from 'the Rock' and a woman breastfeeding her cat: the viral news of 2021

A lost twin from ‘the Rock’ and a woman breastfeeding her cat: the viral news of 2021

2021 is coming to an end. We invite you to visit the 10 most curious and shocking news of the outgoing year

Lifestyle

💢 unusual

events that left their mark in 2021

A herd of vengeful monkeys wreaked havoc in an Indian village after it found a calf killed by a local dog. As revenge, the primates began to capture the cubs and drop them into the void. The aggressive animals killed around 250 puppies and on several occasions even tried to take several small children, something that caused panic in the village. However, for the moment, the primates have not been captured. And in the US, an airline passenger went viral after she began to breastfeed her … cat in mid-flight between the US cities of Syracuse and Atlanta. According to witnesses, he refused to stop feeding the cat and did not place it in the cage despite complaints from other passengers. At one point, she even tried to pass him off as a human baby, but some news brought us back to faith in humanity. In the UK, several dozen people were trapped in a pub, where they came to attend a concert, due to a heavy snow storm …… and it turned out to be perhaps one of the best parties of their life. They spent several days in the closed establishment singing karaoke, enjoying beer and playing trivia. And this Indian neighbor did not want to be enclosed within four walls: he was resurrected in a morgue several hours after being hit by a motorcycle! Now the relatives of the man – who captured the images of the chilling scene – are planning to file a complaint against the doctors who “almost killed him by placing it in the fridge.” And in Brazil, a man used a small alligator as a weapon during a fight street. The video of the funny conflict did not leave network users indifferent. According to witnesses, the man had captured the reptile on the beach and wanted to return it to its natural habitat, but “the young man, instead of helping, confused everything. He believed that the old man was going to take the alligator home, “which led to an altercation. We bet the next scene will blow your mind as well. Sometimes life imitates art, and this short video, captured by a security camera, proves it: An Alabama Police officer named Eric Fields became a true internet celebrity thanks to his incredible physical resemblance With famous actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson, a photo of him posing leaning against a police vehicle quickly went viral. But what happened next will surprise you. The Rock himself shared the snapshot on his official account and even expressed his hope that one day he could have a glass of tequila with his doppelganger. And this woman from Belgium created “a strong bond of love and friendship” … with a chimpanzee. Although the relationship was limited to greeting and kissing through the glass of the enclosure, the zoo authorities described it as “harmful” for the monkey, called Chita. The problem is that the rest of the chimpanzees stopped considering him part of the herd. Things are not always what they seem: thus, in Japan, a 50-year-old man deceived thousands of Internet users by posing as an attractive biker. She created an account where she shared sexy photos and videos. However, once the reporters of a local television station managed to locate the influencer, they saw that in reality it had almost nothing to do with her virtual image. The man, named Zongu, confessed that he used the popular editing app of Photos FaceApp to get more followers and likes and the trick was very effective. The inspiring story of an American pizza delivery man will make you cry with emotion. In January, the man received perhaps the greatest gift of his life: a grateful customer raised more than $ 18,000 and gave him a car. The photo of the delivery man – who previously delivered pizzas with the same vehicle for 20 years – posing in front of his new car traveled the world and accumulated hundreds of comments and likes.

2021

News

