A Japanese billionaire and his assistant return to Earth after 12 days on the ISS

“The flight of the Soyuz MS-20 ‘tourist’ spacecraft has been completed”, Roscosmos news agency said in a statement on its website, according to the AFP news agency.

Images relayed from the landing site, about 150 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan, the trio was shown smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and to climb in evacuation vehicles in the cold and haze.

According to the press service of the central military district, they were greeted upon arrival with a “surprise” noodle dish from Japan.

This trip has marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade-long hiatus.. This sector, in which it has lost ground to private US companies, including the billionaire’s SpaceX Elon Musk, it experiences a large increase in interest and is a source of financial income.

The trio spent 12 days aboard the ISS, for which the Japanese billionaire had set a busy schedule with a list of 100 tasks to do in space.

For his part, Maezawa’s assistant filmed videos about everyday life in orbit to hang on your boss’s YouTube account. The man can be seen explaining in detail to his million followers how to brush their teeth or even go to the bathroom in zero gravity.

“Peeing is very easy,” he says in one of the videos, showing the device used by astronauts, which sucks urine. In another, he makes unsweetened tea and praises the flavor of the ISS cookies.

Maezawa and his henchman are the first Japanese tourists to travel to space since 1990, when a journalist was aboard the Soviet Mir station.

This lucrative sector of private flights into space is currently being energized by the recent entry into the career of the companies of American billionaires Elon musk (SpaceX) and Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), or that of the British Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic).

In September, SpaceX hosted a three-day orbital flight with a crew made up entirely of amateurs. In addition, it plans to take several tourists to go around the Moon in 2023, including Maezawa, who finances this operation.

The trip that ended this Monday marks the return, after more than a decade, of Roscosmos to the ring, while The Russian aerospace industry is plagued by corruption scandals and both technical and financial difficulties.

In 2020, with the commissioning of SpaceX rockets and capsules, Moscow lost its monopoly on flights to the ISS and the tens of millions of dollars paid by NASA and other space agencies for every seat aboard the Soyuz.

The mission of these two Japanese tourists It was organized by Roscosmos together with its American partner Space Adventures.

Between 2001 and 2009, in collaboration, these groups they had already sent very wealthy businessmen into space eight times. The last had been, in 2009, the Canadian Guy Laliberté, founder of the popular ‘Cirque du Soleil’.

Last October Roscosmos also sent a director and an actress aboard the ISS to shoot the first fictional film in orbit in history, before a similar project by Hollywood star Tom Cruise comes to fruition.