“A great man left, great of Medicine, great of Pediatrics”; The networks regret the death of Doctor Roberto Arechiga Narváez

Chihuahua, Chih.- Through social networks they regretted the death, at 88 years of age, of Dr. Roberto Arechiga Narváez, Pediatrician, former director of the IMSS, former president of the College of Pediatrics of the City of Chihuahua and recognized altruist. The networks were filled with expressions of condolences regretting the departure of the renowned doctor.

Roberto Arechiga dedicated a lifetime to helping society through his two great passions, medicine and teaching. After graduating as the fourth Pediatrician in Chihuahua, for 43 years he gave private practice and for 41 years he was a teacher at the School of Medicine.

He was director and deputy director of the IMSS, president of the College of Physicians of Chihuahua and president of the College of Pediatrics of the City of Chihuahua, and also for many years he was known for his altruistic activity in Rotario Chihuahua Amigo and the Lions Club.

Since last December 6, a message circulated requesting blood donations for the doctor, who was admitted to the Angeles de Chihuahua Hospital.

His own son César Arechiga announced the death of the pediatrician yesterday Sunday morning with the following message:

“Today at 6:35 am my father Dr. Roberto Arechiga Narváez; loses the battle to Marrow Cancer. (Acute myelofibrosis). – Although the loss hurts. Today there is a party in heaven! 🙏⭐️🙏. D.E.P.”

From the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the rector Jesús Villalobos Jión, the general secretary, Sergio Rafael Facio Guzmán, and the director of the aforementioned faculty, Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, expressed their condolences:

“With deep sorrow we join in the grief that overwhelms family and friends for the sensitive death of Dr. Roberto Arechiga Narváez, pediatrician, former president of the College of Pediatrics of the City of Chihuahua and a great teacher in the training of pediatric physicians. .

Rest in peace.”

In a personal capacity, Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos published the following message accompanied by two images in the company of Dr. Arechiga Narváez:

“A great one, great of medicine, great of Pediatrics, great teacher and friend left. DEP Master Arechiga

Meanwhile, from Amigos De IMSS Morelos they also added to the pain samples:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Dr Roberto Aréchiga. DEP Friend, Teacher and Companion.

The IMSS group gives our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr Roberto Arechiga “