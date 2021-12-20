‘A Clockwork Orange’, 50 years of the film that today would be impossible

All from the hand of a Stanley Kubrick obsessed with telling a twisted story with rare virtuosity. In addition to a book that created its own universe based on violence. Nevertheless, A Clockwork Orange it’s more than a scandalous piece. It is a reflection on the freedom of individuals, their power to become dangerous and the murkiness of the brutality of human nature. Plagued by beatings, twisted conversations, sexual violence and criticism of cultural hypocrisy, A Clockwork Orange not easy to digest.

It was not at its premiere in 1971, when terrified and captivated in equal measure to an audience that didn’t quite know how to handle the impact. What was Kubrick trying to show with terrifying scenes in which Beethoven could be heard as a sophisticated context? What did a film narrate in which rape became a symbolic act and torture a form of the common good?

Kubrick experimented, struck hard at the foundations of the morality of the time, and sustained an impeccable story whose imprint is everywhere.

Kubrick took the best of Burgess’s book and came up with something new. It not only broke the paradigm of violence that is punished as inappropriate. He also created a type of depraved villain / antihero that removed the foundations of certain ideas from cinema, still subject to censorship. Kubrick experienced, struck hard at the foundations of morality of the time and it sustained an impeccable story whose imprint is everywhere.

