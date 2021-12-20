7 Chileans are highlighted in the list of # Los100Latinos most committed to climate action

The non-profit organization sachamama -in Quechua language “Selva Madre” -, with the collaboration of WWF, the Institute of the Environment (FIU), The Nature Conservancy and Green2.0, among others, presented to # Los100Latinos, a list that highlights a hundred people for their commitment to mitigate climate change in different areas, such as:

Climate activism

Science

Communications

Environmental rights

Sustainable policies

Corporate impact

This 2021, the list has already been presented and within the figures stand out 7 Chileans:

Francisca Cortés Solari: Executive President Filantropía Cortés Solari Gonzalo Muñoz: High level champion COP25 Irací Hassler: Mayor of the commune of Santiago. Jonathan Herzfeld: Executive Director FiiS Julieta Martínez: Founder of Tremendas Maria Francisca Tondreau Soruco: Executive Director of the Chile-Paraguar-Bolivia CNC Maximiliano Bello: Policy Advisor Mission Blue

# Los100Latinos

