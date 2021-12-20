7 Chileans are highlighted in the list of # Los100Latinos most committed to climate action
The non-profit organization sachamama -in Quechua language “Selva Madre” -, with the collaboration of WWF, the Institute of the Environment (FIU), The Nature Conservancy and Green2.0, among others, presented to # Los100Latinos, a list that highlights a hundred people for their commitment to mitigate climate change in different areas, such as:
- Climate activism
- Science
- Communications
- Environmental rights
- Sustainable policies
- Corporate impact
This 2021, the list has already been presented and within the figures stand out 7 Chileans:
- Francisca Cortés Solari: Executive President Filantropía Cortés Solari
- Gonzalo Muñoz: High level champion COP25
- Irací Hassler: Mayor of the commune of Santiago.
- Jonathan Herzfeld: Executive Director FiiS
- Julieta Martínez: Founder of Tremendas
- Maria Francisca Tondreau Soruco: Executive Director of the Chile-Paraguar-Bolivia CNC
- Maximiliano Bello: Policy Advisor Mission Blue
