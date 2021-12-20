7 Chileans are highlighted in the list of # Los100Latinos most committed to climate action

The non-profit organization sachamama -in Quechua language “Selva Madre” -, with the collaboration of WWF, the Institute of the Environment (FIU), The Nature Conservancy and Green2.0, among others, presented to # Los100Latinos, a list that highlights a hundred people for their commitment to mitigate climate change in different areas, such as:

  • Climate activism
  • Science
  • Communications
  • Environmental rights
  • Sustainable policies
  • Corporate impact

Read also: Children and adolescents demonstrate for the weather in a new Fridays for Future

This 2021, the list has already been presented and within the figures stand out 7 Chileans:

  1. Francisca Cortés Solari: Executive President Filantropía Cortés Solari
  2. Gonzalo Muñoz: High level champion COP25
  3. Irací Hassler: Mayor of the commune of Santiago.
  4. Jonathan Herzfeld: Executive Director FiiS
  5. Julieta Martínez: Founder of Tremendas
  6. Maria Francisca Tondreau Soruco: Executive Director of the Chile-Paraguar-Bolivia CNC
  7. Maximiliano Bello: Policy Advisor Mission Blue

# Los100Latinos

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Read also: Julieta Martínez and the threats of climate change: Generation Z “wants to see changes, not just pretty speeches”

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Read also: Maximiliano Bello: “Protecting the ocean is protecting the planet, because it is a complete system”

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Credit: Sachama

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker