11 new objects have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

11 new objects have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them
We get an interesting post related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
In the post that we leave you below, we can find out more news included in the update launched this week. We already shared with you that it is now possible for gyroid fragments to appear on the coast of our island. Before they were exclusive to the Captain Islands.
Well, apart from this, the dataminers have found more hidden news in patch 2.0.4. They are as follows:
- Have been found 11 new items corresponding to figures of the zodiac for all future New Years events, joining the statuette and the zodiac tiger added in 2021 and 2022.
- These objects can be found among the TeleNook special items from December 22 to January 5 of each year, with the corresponding item according to next year’s zodiac animal for 1,600 berries each. For example, the 2022 tiger zodiac figure will be available in late 2021 and early 2022.
- The full list is this:
Zodiac rat figure
2020, 2032
Ox figure of the zodiac
2021, 2033
Zodiac tiger figurine
2022, 2034
Zodiac rabbit figurine
2023, 2035
Zodiac dragon figure
2024, 2036
Zodiac snake figure
2025, 2037
Zodiac horse figurine
2026, 2038
Zodiac sheep figurine
2027, 2039
Zodiac monkey figure
2028, 2040
Rooster of the zodiac figurine
2029, 2041
Zodiac dog figurine
2030, 2042
Zodiac boar figurine
2031, 2043
Zodiac Pig Figurine
2031, 2043
- It is unknown if more items will be added to TeleNook in the future.
In the following video, Cobayasgamer shows us these news:
In the following video, Cobayasgamer shows us these news:
