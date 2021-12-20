11 new objects have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

We get an interesting post related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the post that we leave you below, we can find out more news included in the update launched this week. We already shared with you that it is now possible for gyroid fragments to appear on the coast of our island. Before they were exclusive to the Captain Islands.

Well, apart from this, the dataminers have found more hidden news in patch 2.0.4. They are as follows:

Have been found 11 new items corresponding to figures of the zodiac for all future New Years events, joining the statuette and the zodiac tiger added in 2021 and 2022.

These objects can be found among the TeleNook special items from December 22 to January 5 of each year, with the corresponding item according to next year's zodiac animal for 1,600 berries each. For example, the 2022 tiger zodiac figure will be available in late 2021 and early 2022.

The full list is this:

Zodiac rat figure 2020, 2032 Ox figure of the zodiac 2021, 2033 Zodiac tiger figurine 2022, 2034 Zodiac rabbit figurine 2023, 2035 Zodiac dragon figure 2024, 2036 Zodiac snake figure 2025, 2037 Zodiac horse figurine 2026, 2038 Zodiac sheep figurine 2027, 2039

Zodiac monkey figure 2028, 2040 Rooster of the zodiac figurine 2029, 2041 Zodiac dog figurine 2030, 2042 Zodiac boar figurine 2031, 2043 Zodiac Pig Figurine 2031, 2043

You can also get all these figures through Katrina. If you talk to her on Key Faun and she tells you that you have bad fortune, you can buy her a Purification effect for 10,000 berries and receive one of her items in the mail the next day. Now all these figures of the zodiac have been added to the list of possible rewards that Katrina can send us. You can send them to us regardless of the time of year and the year we are in.

It is unknown if more items will be added to TeleNook in the future.

In the following video, Cobayasgamer shows us these news:

You also have our full coverage on Animal Crossing: New Horizons here.

