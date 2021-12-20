10 movies that killed their franchise

A lot of things have to go right for a movie to work. Any kind of deviation can result in a failed movie. What’s more impressive is when a movie is so unsuccessful that it ruins not only its own prospects, but those of an entire franchise.

In many ways, franchise films are gold in the dust for production companies. They come with a built-in fan base from other movies in the franchise. However, cinema is an inherently risky undertaking, in which large sums of money are invested. Therefore, if a film underperforms than expected, the studio cannot be sure of the success of future films and can pull the bandwagon.

10 Soloy killed the Star Wars spin-offs

After acquiring Lucasfilm, Disney set about planning its own movie trilogy by Star Wars, a company that would cause endless controversies but would go to the end. Rogue one It turned out to be a hit with fans and critics, but Only it didn’t go so well. Centered on the story of Han Solo, Only It was a hit at the box office. This prompted Disney to cancel planned future movies. from Star Wars Story and to focus on television, including a planned film adaptation of Kenobi for Disney +.

9 The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Was the Last Nail in Narnia’s Coffin

The Chronicles of Narnia: TheLion, The Witch and the Wardrobe was one of the most popular children’s fantasy films of its time. Adapting the best known book of N arnia, The lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe paved the way for future adaptations.

Prince caspian It was also well received, but lacked the punch of the first film’s name, and had a disappointing box office performance. The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, third film and adaptation of the fifth book, had to be profitable. It wasn’t, and it received mediocre reviews, particularly for the changes in the novel.

8 the Amazing Spider-Man 2 killed a dead universe

Following the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many other franchises tried to follow in their footsteps with their own crossover movie franchises. One of them was Son, who tried to convert his films by Spider-Man in a much larger series.

Thus, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 it was dense with references and hooks for potential sequels and spin-offs. This resulted in a much less popular movie, and caused Sony to re-evaluate its plans. This failure caused Spider-Man to be integrated into the MCU, and Tom Holland’s portrayal became one of the most beloved parts of the franchise.

7 Jaws: Revenge couldn’t be taken seriously

There are few more accepted cases of diminishing returns than the aftermath of Shark. The first film is considered a classic of cinema and the birth of the modern blockbuster. The other films in the series are not, to put it mildly. Although none of them were well received, they were at least profitable enough to justify the aftermath. Shark: Revenge, with a shark seeking revenge against Ellen Brody, a low budget and fast production time, it was the least successful. The movie received an infamous 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 Alien vs. Predator: Requiem almost wiped out two franchises

Since the series Alien has passed its prime, and what Predator 2 It was a huge disappointment, the bold decision was made to have the two fight each other in a new franchise. The first movie of Alien vs. Predator It was a success, despite the negative reviews, and was considered camping fun.

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem it was considered even worse, with its technical aspects strongly criticized, as well as its history. Although it was profitable, it wasn’t enough to justify the continuity of the franchise, and the crossover series was dead. Predator seemed to go the same way, until he was able to recover with Predators. Alien would take on new life from Prometheus.

5 Blade: Trinity was a huge disappointment

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Blade franchise was the best-received Marvel superhero film. They were enjoyed for their dark tone, gratuitous violence, and compelling lead portrayal of Wesley Snipes as the vampire-hunting Daywalker.

So much Blade What Blade II they were profitable and became cult hits with devoted fans. Blade: Trinity It was an infamous and disappointing sequel thanks to a poor script, Snipes’ awkward demeanor, and a setting on set that made it nearly impossible for anyone to get anything done. Although a short-lived television series was created, Blade’s next big screen appearance was a cameo in Eternals.

4 RoboCop 3 tried to make RoboCop kid-friendly

Movies that appeal to kids tend to do better at the box office, but not all franchises are a good fit in this direction.

After two well received films, RoboCop 3 it was downgraded to a PG-13 rating and tried to lure kids in with a young hacker as the central character and outlandish tricks. The result was a movie that nobody wanted to see and that ended the franchise; not even a reboot was able to recover to Robocop .

3 Dead men don’t tell tales, and neither does Pirates of the Caribbean anymore

The franchise of Pirates of the Caribe began to falter after the original trilogy. On Stranger Tides It was criticized for its boring storyline, and it put the franchise on a bad track after Will and Elizabeth Turner. The dead men tell no tales it took years to make, and the film failed to hold. The film was heavily marketed, but superficial appearances by other characters and legal issues surrounding Johnny Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard made the film unsuccessful. A spin-off is in the works, but the main series of Pirates of the Caribe is dead.

2 Terminator: Dark Fate failed to revive a twice-dead franchise

Following two universally beloved and highly successful films, the franchise Terminator was divided. A new series of films was made, starting with Rise of the Machines. The series flopped after three movies, each worse than the last. The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a television series with a totally different continuity, ran for two seasons and was later canceled.

Looking to redirect the series after the failure of Terminator: Genisys, James Cameron was personally involved in Dark fate, a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, what a failure. It was criticized for unpopular story changes from previous films, despite being better than its predecessors.

1 The Mummy (2017) killed a franchise at its birth

It’s rare for a movie to end a franchise when it comes to just one movie, yet that’s exactly what Universal did with its reboot of The La Mummy, trying to position itself as a ‘Dark Universe’ that competes with the MCU. Dedicating much of its duration to building the franchise, La Mummy (2017) was a commercial and critical failure. The Dark Universe was canceled and subsequent films were rewritten as standalone.