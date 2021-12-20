10 movies that have become more popular over time

Some movies are released as instant classics. As soon as they are released, they receive critical acclaim and virulent word of mouth, leading to and continuing to be popular around the world. Other films start out strong, with a good reception when they are released, but they fade into obscurity as time goes by.

The opposite is true of other films. When released, they are overlooked, underrated, or receive lukewarm or even hostile criticism. As time goes by, people come back to see the movie with new eyes and realize that there is actually a great movie, or at least much better, than previously thought. Some of these films, warmly received upon release, become enduring classics.

10 At Her Majesty’s Secret Service it was an ill-timed change

Sean Connery was forever associated with the James Bond character after his initial successful run with the character. People couldn’t see Connery without seeing Bond, and in the end, they didn’t want to see Bond played by anyone other than Sean Connery.

When it premiered At the service of his majesty in 1969, it was the first film to feature another actor in the role, with George Lazenby stepping into the character’s shoes. At the time, people didn’t like the role of Lazenby, and the movie became known as a bad movie in large part because of his presence. Subsequent Bond films have come to resonate with the tragic and vulnerable tone of At the service of his majesty, and people have to appreciate the movie as a faithful adaptation of the book and a solid action movie.

9 the Rocky Horror Picture Show found its audience

As a film adaptation of a strange British musical about sexuality and self-expression, it was no wonder that when it was released The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975, it did not win over many viewers. Most found it strange, crude, and even offensive, and it was widely criticized.

However, theater owners realized that there was a much smaller audience that loved it. Rocky horror, long enough to see it repeatedly. Since then, the film has gained a huge following as a “midnight movie”, with some watching it almost every week without fail, and with an entire “fan script” of catchphrases for audiences to yell at as it plays. the movie. Rocky horror it then became a cult classic.

8 The Shining earned a Golden Raspberry nomination

Stephen King adaptations are often divisive, but The glow It has become one of the greatest horror films of all time, with special praise for Kubrick’s directing and Jack Nicholson’s portrayal.

However, in due course, The glow he was not so warmly received. The large plot and tonal deviations from Stephen King’s novel angered many, and some were against the film on its own merits. Stanley Kubrick even received a nomination for worst director in the Golden Raspberries for The radiance. Future audiences, even King’s fans, are much kinder.

7 mean girls who started with modest success

It is not always the case that poorly received films later turn out to be well received: sometimes modestly successful films reach a new life that is greater than any of the previous ones. Mean girls It was initially considered a fun but not groundbreaking teen comedy from the 2000s, with better competition.

However, as her target audience aged and others grew closer to her, Mean Girls it became a more appreciated film and its dedicated fan base grew, in particular finding love in many corners of the internet. Since then, Mean Girls It has become one of the funniest and most quotable movies of the 2000s, and a cultural touchstone.

6 Alien’s writing has been reassessed

Alien It has been an icon and highly regarded since its release, with the Xenomorph entering the annals of horror villains almost immediately. At the time, critics considered that the production from Alien it wasthe only thing worthy of praise, praising the alien and the Nostromo, but stating that the plot was very weak and the characters almost non-existent.

Since then, the reputation of Alien has changed to the point where the characters are considered likable and developed enough to make sense when they die, and the plot of Alien It is a masterpiece in building suspense without any convolution. Thus, Alien It is considered one of the best horror and science fiction films in history.

5 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was poorly programmed

Sometimes cultural changes betray a film even when there is nothing in its quality to harm it. When it premiered “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in 1971, the film did not have a great reception in theaters and its audience was limited, because family films were not in fashion.

But nevertheless,“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory “found audiences in home movies, and garnered positive word of mouth long after they were released in theaters. This was further compounded when an unpopular adaptation of the same original material was released in 2005, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as many compared the 1971 movie to the new one incredibly favorably.

4 Plan 9 From Outer Space is enjoyed for its terrible quality

Ed Wood was a famous filmmaker whose passion for film overshadowed his talents by orders of magnitude. He was responsible for several films considered the worst in history, the best known of which was Plan 9 From Outer Space, a piece of science fiction that was considered to have no redeeming characteristics.

Except for the fact that Ed Wood’s sincere devotion to film made even his worst attempts endearing. There are huge cult fan bases who enjoy their movies for how bad they are, especially Plan 9. For Wood’s films, “the worst that has ever been done” is used as a term of appreciation.

3 Predator was received negatively

When it was released in 1987, Predator It was not attacked by critics, but was rejected with negative reviews for its poor plot and its perception of superficiality as a film. Compared to many other Schwarzenegger papers, Predator it was considered a step backward for the actor.

Both the public and the critics have reviewed their opinion on Predator, and some critics have even posted retroactive reviews praising her more. In particular, his characters – especially his protagonist – are now considered excellent, along with the excellent effects surrounding the titular predator, and the effective tension-building of Predator.

2 The John Carpenter Thing was a hated remake

The 1982 John Carpenter classic The thing is a remake of the 1951 sci-fi movie The Thing from Another World. At the time of the premiere of La ThingThe latter was still fondly regarded, causing the John Carpenter film to be attacked as a pale shadow of the original, with particular criticism of its violence and gore.

TheThing It has earned hindsight acclaim for its striking effects, tense plot, and iconic ending, making it the best-known version of the film by far. Although the thing of the other world is still well regarded, it is very much in the shadow of its remake.

1 The Empire Strikes Back has become an icon

After what Star Wars became a resounding success and a worldwide sensation, The Empire Strikes Back it was greeted with much less warmth. Despite the huge hype and the highest grossing of its year, some considered the sequel to downgrade the first with its happy and relatively conclusive ending. Fans didn’t like The Empire Strike back for its dark tone and for the lack of a true ending or beginning.

With the passage of time, The Empire Strike back has come to be considered the best of the franchise, surpassing even the endearing A newhope. Featuring many fan-favorite scenes, the world-building expansion, an endearing romance between Han and Leia, and an iconic duel and reveal between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, fans consider The Empire the summit of Star Wars, and many are surprised to hear of its once bad reputation.