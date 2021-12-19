“Young Rock”: to see or not to see the HBO Max series about the life of Dwayne Johnson? | Review | Criticism | Summary | TV | Streaming | See online | WWF | Wrestling | The Rock | | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

Through social networks or through his multiple appearances in the media it is very likely that everyone who reads this note knows something about Dwayne Johnson, the millionaire American actor and businessman who first became known in the world of wrestling for his nickname of La Roca and, later, already en masse in the field of entertainment.

Perhaps because his name is associated with success, this American did not think twice when he was presented with the proposal to put together a series about his life. But not anchored in his present -so exposed, as we said at the beginning of this article-, but on the first stages of his growth, those in which money was not too much and fame was simply not his thing.

Thus arises “Young rock”(La Roca Joven), a series released by NBC in the United States last February and thanks to HBO Max is now available to the rest of the world. In eleven half-hour chapters we will see the character in his college and university stages.

Regarding its structure, “Young rockIt is not a conventional biographical series. Under the pretext of a fictitious presidential campaign, the series leaves the narration of the events that marked his early years in Johnson’s own voice. Thus we have the actor and businessman today answering to supposed journalists questions such as “why would he be a good president?” Using this, La Roca recalls good and bad moments. Of all of them, he seeks to leave a teaching, message or moral.

Scene from “Young Rock”.

But there is something that stands out remarkably in the eleven chapters: the importance of the family nucleus in the formative years of a man permanently associated with the idea of ​​bravery and courage. A loving father (Rocky Johnson, played by Joseph Lee Anderson), locally famous for wrestling, and a mother (Ata Johnson, played by Stacey Leilua), a humble but dignified housewife and employee, are the pillars of the self-esteem of a boy called to be great. But there are many more mirrors that little Dwayne looks in. Perhaps the largest is your grandmother’s.

Originally from Samoa, Lia Maivia is described in the series as a courageous woman who knew how to lead a local wrestling industry. After the death of her husband, the character played by Ana Tuisila takes the reins of the business and would keep it afloat as long as she could, even coming up against small enemies of the business more than once. As Lia was surrounded by wrestlers, it was not uncommon for her daughter Ata to end up romantically involved with one (Rocky Johnson). The point is that the little protagonist of this series is always surrounded by strong men, weights, tarps and shorts. An environment that would later be conducive to developing as a WWF star.

Member of a middle class family, Dwayne johnson went through various financial hardships. His father, a charismatic and noble guy at all times, did not have big fights in a row, while his mother went through multiple jobs: from cleaning houses to offering tourist packages via telemarketing. Aware of these shortcomings, the little protagonist sets the goal of giving everything back to his parents. “Someday I’ll buy your house,” he tells his mother more than once. No one, however, seems to ask for more than hugs and kisses in return.

“Young rockHe tries not to wear down the viewer by balancing moments in Dwayne Johnson’s life with the advancement of his fictional presidential campaign. And for this he has relied on an actor like Randall Park, who is a kind of animator of the show, interviewing La Roca several times, but at the same time joking with him in order to make him look like a simple human being.

Adrian Groulx as the ‘Rock’ as a young man.

Another detail in which Johnson has worried is in the message that the series leaves. Sometimes it gives the impression that we are in front of a children’s program, with stories that have a beginning, an end and also a moral. We will see, for example, when Dwayne insults his school coach in a moment of frustration, but we will also witness how he realizes that he did wrong, so he returns to offer an apology. “It shows me the type of man you are by seeing how you have returned to apologize,” says the teacher.

Appearances are also a fundamental part of the plot of this series. A boy who falls in love at school with a classmate with much more money, ends up falling into the temptation of inventing something that he is not. When the protagonist can no longer hold any more lies about his life, he confesses and loses his first love.

Is this series worth watching even if we already think we know a lot about The Rock? Yes, because it explores not very widespread stages of a character who has shown with his private and public behavior to be the reference that many seek. Dwayne Johnson says in one of the final chapters of “Young rock“That his intention has been to show people” that he is one of us. ” With defects and virtues, but above all with as many defeats as triumphs, the series fulfills its objective of leaving that idea in our heads.

THE TOKEN :

Synopsis: Every legend has a beginning. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a huge family comedy based on incredible stories from his youth. This journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from an ordinary child to an extraordinary superstar, revealing that he is more like us than we realize.

Platform: HBO Max.

Season: 1 (11 chapters)

Duration: 1/2 hour per chapter (approximately)

Classification: +14.

Rating: ★★★.

