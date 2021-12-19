With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg! The movie “Uncharted” presents its official poster

Attention Tom Holland fans! The film “Uncharted” presented its official poster on Wednesday, which stars the actor from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in the role of Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg as Sully.

Sony Pictures is in charge of the film version of the video games developed by Naughty Dog, which has a release date of February 18 next year.

Meanwhile, in the poster, both actors are seen in a rocky space, while the ruins of a ship appear in the background. In addition, Tom Holland can be seen in the classic clothes worn by the character created by Naugthy Dog, Nathan Drake.

We found Tom Holland’s 2022 plans on this exclusive #UnchartedMovie poster. 2.18.2022 pic.twitter.com/KPyzk6NypY – Fandango (@Fandango) December 15, 2021

Tom Holland as treasure hunter

A month ago Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for “Uncharted”, the film by Ruben Fleischer, the same director of great titles such as “Venom” and “Land of Zombies.” It should be noted that the film will not be a direct adaptation of video games, but will take aspects of the saga and new stories will also be shown.

In addition to Tom and Mark, the trailer also features actress Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas as an enemy of Drake.

“In Uncharted Naty and Sully go to the most incredible places on the planet. They have to see the places we have traveled to, ”commented Tom Holland behind the scenes of the film. “It’s a great adventure around the world,” followed Mark Wahlberg.

Also, Tom commented that his character is “capable, funny, and good at riddles. He lives for adventure and is the best treasure hunter of all time ”.