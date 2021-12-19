With great power, blah blah blah

If there was one thing that was absent from the two Spider-Man films directed by Jon Watts (1981, Fountain), it was to refer to the hackneyed phrase whose idea revolves around that; With great power, greater is the responsibility. Apparently Watts and the writers, Chris Mckenna and Erik Sommers, who have been since Homecoming, are aware that the Peter Parker they present is a teenager who is playing superhero due to a chance of fate. For this reason, although in his solo films he has been foisted by a father figure to serve as a guide (Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury), it turns out that their respective villains also end up being parents hairpieces that will teach the adolescent wall-climber. From Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck and Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes. The point is that this saga of the Spider-Man played by Tom Holland has not only had to narrate that already lagged move to maturity of the New York teenager who still does not leave the nest or finish high school or work as a freelance photographer, but he has also had to dragging a heavy blanket called the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU for its acronym in English). And although the scriptwriters have decided that, at least in the two previous films, said contractual obligation to insert his character in said “universe” is through Stark’s legacy, one must be aware that nothing is forever. And since the rights of the cinematic Spider-Man are held by Sony while the MCU is from Disney / Marvel, we are also talking about business with a company that decided to restart what was its star franchise just because the numbers did not come out in relation to cost. -Benefit, it was obvious that one day the alliance between Disney / Marvel and Sony would have to be broken.

And that happens, although, heck, in a “friendly” way, in Spider-Man: No Homecoming (2021, United States and Iceland), third chapter in the saga starring Holland. As many will know, the previous film ends when the identity of Parker, one of the few superheroes with a secret identity that populates the MCU, is exposed thanks to the tricks of the late Beck and the king of misinformation, JJ Jameson (JK Simmons) ; so, for several minutes we will see Parker and his close friends suffer the consequences of that revelation. That ranges from having to appear before the law, to public derision. Therefore, this well-meaning teenager decides to ask Stephen Strange (Benedictine Cumberbatch) a favor: to cast a spell that will erase from everyone’s memory that he is Spider-Man.

The spell, as you will already know from the trailers, goes wrong. The point here is that Watts delivers an entertaining film that serves as a farewell to the MCU’s Spider-Man and, also, finally, the first film in the Spider-Man saga already embedded in what I will call: Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The one where, at the moment, Jared Leto’s Morbius and Tom Hardy’s Venom exist. That’s the most important thing in the whole movie, unless Sony executives decide to surprise us with another Spider-Man due to the fine print of a contract.