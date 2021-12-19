Will Smith is described as “unrecognizable” for his appearance in an interview

The famous actor Will Smith became the bank of speculation by thousands of users on social networks, after looking fresh and “rejuvenated” during an interview. But how drastic was her makeover? Here we tell you.

Throughout his artistic career, the actor has shown that age is just a number and that At 53 years of age, he looks almost as youthful as in his early days on television in the famous comedy series “The Prince of Rap in Bel-Air”, in the 90’s.

However, in a recent interview with The One Show, Will Smith left more than one with their mouths open for the impressive physical change he had, which did not go unnoticed by his fans, as it reminded them of when he was 30 years old.

Of course, the comments about it did not go unnoticed and social media quickly became full of speculations about the possibility that the famous person has undergone some aesthetic treatment to keep skin so smooth and soft at his age.

In the clip published on YouTube, Will Smith is seen promoting his film “King Richard”, based on the lives of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams ”, dressed in a pinstripe suit, shirt and tie to match, but with lighter and brighter skin than usual.

It was thanks to the jovial aspect of the protagonist of “I am a Legend”, that through platforms such as Twitter, photographs emerged in which comparisons were made to his time in the series “The Prince of Rap in Bel-Air”: “Will Smith doesn’t look like Will Smith”, “What was done to the face”, “It looks different and I do not know why”, are some of the comments that are read on the network.

