Will Smith: A mansion on wheels: this is the spectacular motorhome (with cinema included) by Will Smith | Film and Television

The net worth of an actor as Will Smith oscillates around 50 million dollars. We all know what actors and actresses of Hollywood of this level, who are also considered ‘superstars’ within the industry, can afford spend money in abundance in material objects that to many mortals would seem completely eccentric. Cars, mansions and even castles have been part of the heritage of some of the legends of the Seventh Art.

Without going any further, the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air Y I’m legend has in his possession a wonderful mobile home created by Anderson Mobile Estate call The Heat. A monster of 22 wheels and two floors that has smart control, that expands when idle and that hides all kinds of luxuries inside: from an impressive living room with an ultra-modern kitchen to a cinema. In a 2012 video posted by House8 Media, an Anderson ambassador took a tour of the inside of this spectacular caravan, much to the envy of the presenter (we share it below).

We do not know if Will Smith has gone camping with her, but what is clear is that the actor does not separate himself from this “bug” every time he travels to one of his filming. That’s where he rests between takes; where he has his personal dressing room and where he hides a bed so, of course, to be able to rest at night, as well as several sofas with views of the outside from the second floor (with adjustable curtains) to be able to have a few drinks. The amount of revelry that he will have seen The Heat it cannot be quantified.

As a curiosity pointed out by the magazine Esquire, this “little” luxury cost Will Smith nothing more and nothing less than $ 2.5 million that are already more than amortized thanks to his successes in cinema. He bought her at the beginning of the century XXI, so it already had it when it swept movies like I’m legend, Looking for happiness or Men In Black 3. Smith is one of the few artists to have released more than 7 films that have grossed more than $ 100 million, so the expense is justified.

In addition, if you are interested in trying it, the actor usually rents it for about € 8,000 a week when you are not using it. Would you dare to live like nomads in a mansion with 22 wheels, two floors and a cinema included?