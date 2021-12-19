Why did Camila Cabello put her house in Los Angeles up for sale?

The Cuban singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split in November after dating for two years. The former Fifth Harmony member listed her Los Angeles home for sale shortly before the breakup. Was selling your house a sign of trouble in the two-star relationship?

Apparently, the couple had unfortunate experiences in that house that led Cabello to put it up for sale. Although Cabello publicly announced her breakup with Mendes, She was much calmer when she put her $ 3.95 million house up for sale.

According Dirt, the singer paid about $ 3.4 million for the 3,500-square-foot home in April 2019. Cabello bought the home just months before going public with her relationship with Mendes.

Compass’s listing says the home features a saltwater pool, three fireplaces, and an in-ground spa. The house also has “retractable glass walls and restored wood [para] remove any barrier between indoor and outdoor life “and” a state-of-the-art recording studio as well as a professional vocal booth within the two attached garage cars. “

Cabello put her Los Angeles home up for sale a week before revealing her split from Mendes. Could this mean that she and Mendes had already split up and were planning to move out? Or did putting the house on the list put a strain on your relationship? Either way, the timing of the listing and the breakup certainly makes the events seem related.

Robbery at Camila Cabello’s house

Cabello’s house located just above the Sunset Strip may have been a source of bad luck in her relationship with Mendes. The property was raided and robbed while the couple were home in March.

According to TMZ, the thieves entered through a window, but left quickly when they realized that Mendes and Cabello were home. They grabbed the keys to Mendes’ G-Wagon (the Mercedes-Benz G-Class) and stole the car on the way out.

The car was later recovered and returned to Mendes in good condition, however no arrests were made. Cabello’s home now has “security cameras, alarm, and pre-wired intercom throughout,” according to the listing.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released a joint statement announcing their breakup on their Instagram Stories on November 17. The musicians dated for about two years and collaborated on two big hits, “Señorita” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Hi guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” both stars shared on their Instagram Stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future. Camila and Shawn ”.

Cabello and Mendes seem to be on friendly terms, and they both still have multiple photos of each other on their Instagram pages.