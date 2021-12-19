Who is Mephisto in Marvel? This is the iconic demonic character

Mephisto or Mephisto is one of the most iconic villains of Marvel comics that has been tormenting more than a few characters in the comics of the Marvel universe for decades. And it is that since its creation in 1968 as part of The Silver Surfer # 3 by Stan Lee and John Buscema, the demonic character based on Mephistopheles from the Faust legend has been key in some events of the House of Ideas. Although the character became especially popular for marking the life of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the comic series One more day from the late 2000s, when the famous Mephistazo. But who exactly is Mephisto?

The origins of Mephisto

Mephisto hit the Marvel pages in the late 1960s as new Silver Surfer villain, although he would soon go on to face other famous characters such as Thor, Fantastic 4, Scarlet Witch Y View or Daredevil, in addition to being responsible for the transformation of Johnny Blaze into the fearsome Ghost rider. Although beyond fighting against several teams of Marvel superheroes, it was not until the late 2000s that Mephisto acquired a status already iconic by forever marking the life of Peter Parker and the famous (although for many reviled) Mephistazo.

Thus, in the comic series One more day, Mephisto reaches an agreement with Peter Parker and MJ to erase their marriage with a stroke of the pen and even that Mary Jane forget the identity Peter’s, all in exchange for saving Aunt May’s life. Although Mephisto has also appeared in other Marvel media such as animated series, various video games and even movies such as Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider.

How can you fit into the MCU?

Since the premiere of the series Scarlet Witch and Vision, Mephisto has been present in a multitude of fan theories that tried to explain certain events of the darkest side of the UCM and that now begin to emerge through different projects. And it is that the arrival of the multiverse with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and his flirtation with the dark magical arts and the appearance of characters of darker tones such as Blade, Moon knight, Morbius from Sony (which seems directly connected to the UCM) or the more than likely reboot from Ghost rider, could lead to an eventual arrival of Mephisto to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.