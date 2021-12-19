When is it and how to see in Mexico this 2021

Millennium Digital

Nature is simply magical. There is no doubt that the month of December has incredible astronomical phenomena in store for us; however, one of the most surprising comes in the next few days in the best way. Is about the starfall of the Ursids that will be visible in its maximum splendor during the nights of the December 21 and 22. For this reason here we tell you how and at what time you will be able to see the fantastic meteorites in the night sky.

Are you ready to make a wish? To get ready, look for the place with the least light pollution that you know. Get everything ready so that you can observe the night sky very carefully, as the amazing stars will be seen throughout the entire sky.

The meteor shower will appear in the night sky at its peak on December 21 and will show a fall in the sky of more than 10 meteors per hour.

How and at what time to see the Ursid Meteor Shower

Unlike other astronomical phenomena, meteor showers are easy to see in the sky, since no special instruments are needed for their observation. It will be enough if you pay close attention to the sky during the nights of December 21 and 22.

In Mexico, the best time to appreciate the phenomenon will be around midnight both days, although from dusk you will already be able to appreciate the stars in the sky. Although the meteors will be visible throughout the celestial vault, you will be able to capture a greater number of them if you direct your gaze towards the constellation Ursa Minor, since these celestial bodies come from the Comet 8P / Tuttle.

If you don’t know how to locate the set of stars, you can use mobile applications such as SkySafari for Android, or SkyView for iOS, which help you find the stars and constellations in the sky.

