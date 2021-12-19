What to eat for a healthy colon

The digestive system it is a system that requires adequate care to avoid health problems in the long run. If you do not eat or have adequate hours and habits, our intestines will store toxins that will bring us consequences such as: inflammation, constipation, irritated colon among more problems.

Within this system is the colon; organ that connects with the small intestine and rectum, whose function is to extract water and nutrients from foods that are beneficial to our body.



The food we eat every day not only provides us with nutrients but also feeds the bacteria that live in our body. Therefore, it is necessary to know what we eat and how we do it to avoid suffering from any disease in the long run.

Today’s busy life has led us to lose our health and eating habits. We eat everything and whenever it is causing small damage to our health, one of them is irritable bowel syndrome. Its symptoms include abdominal pain, gas, changes in intestinal function and constipation.

According to the Institute of Cancerology of the Americas, this type of pathology has become a reason for consultation of 40% to gastroenterologists. Thus, a relationship has been found between lifestyle and dietary changes.

Beneficial foods, healthy colon

A healthy intestine It has a great variety of microbes that are good for the functioning of our system, consuming some of these foods can be our plus to be healthy and to be able to attend from the beginning. Here we tell you some that you can include in your daily diet.

Probiotics: When talking about the intestinal flora, living microorganisms, such as yogurts, products fermented with milk or different products, almost come to mind. Probiotics have bacteria that can help the digestive tract and improve digestion. They have also been shown to help improve bloating, diarrhea, and lactose digestion.



Olive oil: the famous “liquid gold” is one of the healthiest foods for the intestine, especially when consumed extra virgin. It has a large amount of polyphenols, natural chemicals that act as antioxidants and positively affect the intestinal bacteria in the body, fighting inflammation in the intestine and boosting the immune system.



Fiber: Any fruit or vegetable that contains it is good for the intestine and the digestive system, as it puts to work and discards everything that our body does not need. Among the beneficial fruits, apples stand out. In addition to providing fiber, they are a great source of pectin, which due to its ability to absorb water, prevents constipation.

It is advisable to follow a diet rich in fiber to make the intestine work, as well as to help reduce the Colorectal cancer. Consuming it little by little makes us feel fuller and avoids consuming food out of time. Making a salad with vegetables such as: asparagus, broccoli, vegetables (lettuce, spinach, etc.) is perfect to satisfy hunger and levels our glycemic control.

Avoid consuming …

The perfect foods for a balanced diet for our colon have already been explained a little, but it is important to remember that there are also foods or foods that we usually consume that are very rich, but they do us more harm than give us health.

Eating habits are key to identifying what triggers these ailments and discomforts. Eating processed foods, high in bad fats or with excess sugars exacerbate the inflammation of our colon and can cause constipation.

Carbonated drinks: the bubbles from the drinks pass into the gastrointestinal tract causing the same effervescent effect that we feel in the mouth, increasing the sensation of bloating and upset stomach, making us feel very full thanks to the gases inside us. Also the excess of processed sugars could harm the consumer in the long run.



Caffeine: in some people it causes diarrhea and heartburn, symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. The moderate consumption of 2-3 cups of coffee a day can have benefits in our body, but if we suffer from gastrointestinal problems we must avoid its consumption or, at least, reduce it. Also tea, energy drinks and chocolates can aggravate a problem in the future.

Milk-derived foods: It does not happen to everyone, but people who are lactose intolerant or have intestinal problems often suffer from stomach inflammations, gas, bloating or discomfort from consuming ice cream, milk and cheese. It is recommended to consume moderately or substitute with other similar foods.

Habits to follow

Avoid “holding” the urge to go to the bathroom. Trying to hold back when you feel like having a bowel movement is very harmful. Everything we consume during the day should not accumulate, because it can release harmful toxins in the body and this can cause diverticulosis or irritable bowel syndrome.

Limit consumption of red meat

When we have a high consumption of red meat of between 50 to 100 grams per day, the risk of colon cancer increases between 15 and 20 percent. It is recommended to gradually reduce consumption and replace it with other foods that provide us with greater benefits to have a balanced diet rich in nutrients.

Practice exercise

Many times we have a very stressful schedule and time is vital to do our activities, but it is necessary to perform small exercises such as going for a walk, jogging or playing sports so that our body is in motion and that the food consumed can be better digested.

Finally, the water consumption It is vital for any aspect of our body, it keeps us hydrated, improves circulation in our system, oxygenates and improves our internal and external health. But we must also know how to consume it, it is not about taking the famous “two liters a day”, but what the body asks for. Having a glass of water nearby can help us remember how vital it is to stay hydrated.



Together, we need to work in tandem with our body and feeding to improve our digestive system. If we eat properly, at our hours, we exercise, we consume healthy snacks and, above all, we achieve a balance between activity and nutrition, we will see improvements and we will avoid suffering from diseases or problems in the long run.

It is also important to turn to specialists or doctors to have a check-up and know how we are inside and prevent before regretting any illness.



* With information retrieved from: Cancer Institute of the Americas, Research by Dr. Eduardo Navarro, Stephanie Escarria and Universidad de los Andes Clinic. *