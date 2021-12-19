What is vaginal steam treatment ?, by Ayurveda Natural Medicine

There are various problems that affect the health of women today, such as painful periods, obstruction of menstrual flow, and even stress.

Unfortunately, today, modern medicine does not always offer efficient cures that truly help women achieve an optimal level of well-being. In order to offer holistic alternatives focused on healing women on a physical, mental and spiritual level, groups such as Ayurveda Natural Medicine (created by the specialist in obstetrics and gynecology Ayurveda, Lola Peña) offer novel solutions to alleviate these discomforts. Its effective vaginal steam treatment, for example, has been shown to have numerous benefits and therapeutic properties on women.

What is the vaginal steam treatment for?

Ancient civilizations fervently believed that nature had the power to heal all problems that affect the female body on a physical and mental level. In this way, vaginal steam treatment has been used for thousands of years to restore the health and natural balance of the female body.

In a nutshell, This therapy consists of making the woman squat over a container containing boiling water and natural herbs.. This mixture releases different vapors that, when absorbed through the vagina, reach the uterus and the woman’s bloodstream, exerting numerous therapeutic properties at the body and spiritual level.

Vaginal steam has the ability to eliminate painful periods, aid in postpartum recovery, regulate vaginal discharge, regain pleasure during sexual intercourse, restore the natural lubrication of the vagina and even relax the main organs and the central nervous system.

Ayurveda Natural Medicine: holistic therapies to heal the body, mind and spirit

One of the main mistakes that modern science and medicine make is treating illnesses, emotional problems, and spiritual tribulations separately and not as a whole. This prevents the patient from connecting with himself and, therefore, hinders the healing process.

On the contrary, the holistic and personalized approach that Lola Peña proposes through Ayurveda medicine is designed to overcome these barriers. Finding the long-term real equilibrium With the help of different natural therapies such as vaginal steam, as well as other tools, it will be possible to achieve an optimal and long-lasting state of well-being.

In short, Lola Peña’s vision and mission are extremely effective today. By concentrating and focusing on connecting with himself, anyone will be able to find healing and solutions to the problems that trouble his body, mind or spirit, in an effective and completely natural way.