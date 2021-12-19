What is Glorify, the app that seeks to strengthen the connection with God and is supported by Kris Jenner, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo and the founders of Candy Crush

If we connect digitally every day to perform so many activities of daily life, Why not use technology to improve the access of the faithful to God?

This is what the Glorify app thought, designed to help people strengthen your daily connection with God, which just recently announced the closure of US $ 40 million in Series A funds led by a16z, with the participation of SoftBank Latin America Fund, K5 Global and investment of prominent entertainment personalities, among which are Kris Jenner, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo and the founders of Candy Crush.

The company’s new funds will be used to help the London-based app – with more than 2 million global downloads – scale its operations, expand its team internationally and create new and exclusive content.

The company was founded by Ed Beccle and Henry Costa in 2020. Henry is the son of Ken Costa – a veteran investment banker and religious leader who is also the president of Glorify – and he quickly understood the massive appeal of using technology to address the growing problem of anxiety and sleep, however, he believed there was room “for something even more satisfying from a Christian perspective.”

In fact, a major focus of attention for the firm is Latin America, where it already operates in Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil and, more recently, Argentina. In a region where More than 80% of the adult population claims to profess Christianity, Latin America has enormous potential for the use of the platform.

Ed Beccle, for his part, has been an entrepreneur with a passion for design and product for 22 years. It raised more than $ 100 million for the companies it founded with millions of users in the US, UK and Brazil. Beccle explains that he always knew that many Christians had a desire to pray and create structure around their quiet time, but often they were “pressed for time or without the best resources at hand.”

The idea for the app then emerged as an easy way to create a daily habit of connecting with your faith. The app was built on the premise that having small, regular moments of faith help people combat anxiety, sleep better and support their general well-being, while allowing them to reflect and enjoy their devotional time daily and in their own times and ways.

The app is intuitive and easy to use. Upon opening it, users are greeted with an inspirational quote, followed by a routine consisting of short Bible passages, a devotional, and a reflection. From there they can continue on their spiritual path by exploring additional content, such as exclusive music, prayers, and meditations.

The market for faith-based solutions has been growing as of late and Glorify’s Series A shows the massive impact that can be achieved when you join technology.

“When we first came up with the concept, we knew we were getting into something big, but when we met with investors, it was clear that we had managed to capture lightning in a bottle and serve the need of so many people in these difficult times that we are living, ”says Beccle. As he explains, much of what exists as an offer in terms of applications, does not resonate with what people feel. “We create an experience that not only helps Christians to maximize their daily devotion time in a way that suits their lifestyle and personal needs, but also empowers young and old to open up to a more spiritual life. ”.

Connie Chan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz – app investors – explains that the Christian community is incredibly social and global, but historically it has been neglected by new technologies. “This changes with a first-class mobile application that offers specifically designed individual and community experiences, with exclusive content and connecting Christians in new markets around the world.”

Henry Costa and Ed Beccle are the creators of Glorify

At a time in history where the specific weight of religions is falling and other beliefs are on the rise (such as “energies”, astrology or mindfulness), the support of users and capital for an app based on faith Christian seems, at least, showy.

“Every day we get feedback from users telling us how the app has changed their lives and instilled positive habits. This feeling is repeated in all our channels. The comments on social media are very positive. There is definitely an increase in people looking for a spiritual connection ”, they explain from Glorify and add that they know that In Argentina 80% of the population identifies as Christian but despite this, many find it difficult to connect with their faith on a regular basis. “We give Christians today, who have been struggling to make time to connect with God, an easy way to help connect and explore their faith on a daily basis.”

The app began to take shape after Henry Costa recognized the increase in meditation applications such as Headspace or Calm. By the time of launch, the pandemic struck, making its success It is also linked to the emotional and psychological blows derived from it.

“People definitely had higher anxiety, but it’s hard to say if this will be a temporary shock. However, in my opinion, the search for a strong spiritual connection is in many cases a constant throughout life. It just gets stronger for a few moments, ”says Beccle.

Although the pandemic strengthened digital channels as a way to connect the faithful with their faith, it is interesting to analyze what role Christian institutions can play – strongly supported in the physical and in person – in the face of a proposal that reinforces faith, but in a virtual way .

“We truly believe in the local church, the power of the community and the impact it can have on people’s lives. We are here to help Christians of all denominations to practice their faith on their own terms, but we understand that people are on the move and that getting to church can sometimes be difficult, ”they state and clarify that they are not seeking to replace the church, but they hope to create a tool that churchgoers from all over the world can use every day, and “that those who cannot go in person also join in.”

The founders have big plans to revolutionize the faith space, including new personalization and social features along with increasing the library of exclusive content and music and artist offerings.

App investor Michael Bublé stated that wherever he is, he needs and seeks connection with God. “Whether you are in the studio, on the street or even with family, it is incredibly challenging to create space for a quiet time,” he said; it is a tool to find moments throughout the day to connect with God on our own terms ”.