What hinders the return of Rodolfo Pizarro to the Herd?

Chivas it is working at forced marches to specify some reinforcements on the offensive. During the last hours it has been mentioned Rodolfo Pizarro as a possibility of reaching the fold; however, the outlook is extremely complicated due to the club’s financial situation.

A source confirmed to RECORD the desire of the Inter Miami footballer to get out of the MLS and return to MX League in search of regularity that allows him to return to his best football level and above all to be in the orbit of Gerardo Martino Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022.

However, the possibility that Chivas Hiring him is extremely complicated, due to the high salary he receives in the Florida squad, especially when he has a franchise tag. It is not impossible, but it is very complicated that they can equal or approach a similar figure.

Inside the Flock they are contemplating the salary that he received Oribe Peralta within the institution, one of the highest amounts of the entire staff; However, even that amount is far from what he currently charges Rodolfo Pizarro.

At Guadalajara They have a list of options to prop up the template, but have not been able to close to their main option which was Sebastian Cordova, for whom they offered an exchange, which did not prosper. Later, when they tried to put a cheap offer on the desks of the America, the footballer was already tied with Tigers.

In Chivas They want the reinforcements to be incorporated as soon as possible so that they have work with players and the coaching staff before starting the Clausura 2022 activity, so they are trying to speed up any open negotiations to round up the squad as soon as possible.

