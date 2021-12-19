What did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson study in college?

You most likely already know him by his WWE stage name, The rock (The Rock), or for his funny film roles in Jumanji, Baywatch, Central Intelligence and The Other Guys, Not to mention the more than 100 other projects in which the actor has played a diverse range of characters and stories.

The superstar actor has won 17 awards and more than 60 nominations for decades of hard work, including notable awards such as Image Awards (NAACP), Kids’ Choice Awards, USA, People’s Choice Awards, USA AND Teen Choice Awards.

Related news

But the truth is that La Roca Johnson is more than just a pretty face, muscles and a waste of acting talent.

Meeting Dwayne johnson As we do today, it will be more shocking than you imagine to know what he studied at the University of Miami in addition to playing as defensive linemen for the Miami Hurricanes.

“He got a Bachelor of General Studies in Criminology and Physiology from the University of Miami in 1995 ”, reports Best Lif e. “Unfortunately, this was not the happiest moment for him, but he got over it.”

In the middle they refer to a stage in Johnson’s life in which he had to regularly fight against a crippling depression. Today, it is a firm men’s mental health advocate and frequently posts inspirational messages on Twitter.

For example, a 2018 Twitter post read:

“I got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go through the mud / shit, and depression never discriminates. It took me a long time to figure it out, but the key is not to be afraid to open up. Especially we men have a tendency to stay that way. You’re not alone”.

In recent years, however, Johnson has only gotten bigger and bigger. His fame as a WWE star was significant, but his fame as an actor has opened the doors of the world to him, especially in the young-adolescent and female public that does not vibrate with wrestling.

His most recent project, which has captured many audiences, is his own show. Young rock (Young Rock), a semi-biographical television show that gives us a panopticon of his life growing up, in whose performances there are great actors and narrations by Dwayne La Roca Johnson himself.

As you can see, in addition to being a tremendous athlete, having great acting talent, a talent for comedy, being kind and inspiring, you have to add an overflowing intelligence.