What are the best movies on Disney + for Christmas?

We are all in the Christmas spirit on the surface. Therefore, if what you are looking for are Christmas movies, here we bring you the best options on Disney +.

Home Alone (1990)

The classic titled My Poor Little Angel in Latin America is one of the best Christmas movies in history, full of physical comedy for the little ones and intelligent dialogues for the older ones.

A father in distress (1996)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this Christmas classic in which a busy businessman seeks to compensate his son with a toy that is out of stock at all toy stores.

Noelle (2019)

Starring Anna Kendrick, it’s one of the platform’s latest hit Christmas movies. She is Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus, who must search for her brother and save the Christmas If you don’t want this to be the first Christmas without gifts for the children.

The Nightmare before Christmas (1983)

Also known in Latin America as The Strange World of Jack, it is an unbeatable classic, with an incredible animation style that continues to impress almost 40 years after its premiere. The story is most attractive: the protagonist, Jack Skellington, is the Lord of Halloween, but the routine begins to take its toll. Looking for new challenges, he leaves his town to enter the City of Christmas and discover this holiday, with which you fall in love at first sight.