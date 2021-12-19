Weather forecast in Guadalajara, Jalisco, today November 29

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Clear skies are expected with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon without rain. The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 ° C in the South Coast region, cool at night and cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 ° C and possible frosts in high parts. Fog banks are expected in the early hours of the morning in the North, Cienega, Central South, Southeast and mountain ranges of the state.

Below we show you the extended climate forecast that the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) also issued this morning for Western Mexico and more specifically for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara and the various regions that make up the state of Jalisco.

Regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area:

Dawn clear. A mostly clear day is expected, with few clouds in the afternoon. As the day progresses, temperature values ​​increase at night and in the early morning, cool to cold environment again. Wind: Dominant from the east, 3-15km / h

Temperatures

Max .: 27-28 ° C. Minimum within the city: 12-13 ° C. Low for tomorrow: 8-9 ° C.

RISES AND SUNSETS

Sun: Sunrise: 07: 13h Sunset: 18:12 h Tuesday: 07:14 h

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

A mostly clear day is expected. The atmosphere is fresh first hours in the morning, towards the afternoon warm and at night again fresh. Wind: sea breeze from the west, 3-10 km / h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 28-29 ° C Minimum: 21-22 ° C

Sun: Departure: 07: 21h Sunset: 18:20 h

Weather forecast for Guadalajara, Jalisco, this November 29

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

A mostly clear day is expected, in the afternoon with scattered clouds. In the clear night. Cold atmosphere in the early hours of the morning, warm in the afternoon, again cool to cold at night and early morning. Wind: Variable 3-10 km / h.

Temperatures: Maximum: 25-26 ° C Minimum: 10-11 ° C

Sun: Sunrise: 07:12 h Sunset: 18:15 h

North Zone: Colotlán

A mostly clear day is expected, in the afternoon with some scattered clouds. Night with clear clouds. Tomorrow, Tuesday, the cloudiness increases a bit. Variable wind from 3-25 km / h

Temperatures: Max. 25-26 ° C Minimum: 09-11 ° C

Sun: Sunrise: 07:14 h Sunset 18:08 h

Moreno Lakes

A day with sun and few clouds is expected in the afternoon. Mostly clear night. Cold environment in the early morning hours and at dawn. West Wind 3-15 km / h.

Temperatures:

Maximum: 23-25 ​​° C

Low: 09-10 ° C

Sun:

Departure: 07:09 h

Sunset: 18:05 h

Climate in the country

Here is a video with today’s weather forecast issued by Conagua for all states of the Mexican Republic.