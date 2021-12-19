Was Tom Cruise the one with the greeting or a deepfake?

After the messages of support for Spanish cinema from Matthew McConaughey and Naomi Watts appears, boom, Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise himself supporting Spanish cinema. “My support is with you and the Spanish cinema,” he says in perfect canned Castilian Spanish. He is dressed in a perfect navy blue suit and wears huge, disproportionate teardrop sunglasses that hide his face, and the actor is incredibly thin, nothing to do with the footage from late November in Rome on the set of Mission Impossible 7 , and before we worry about his health, that we are not that type of magazine, we ask ourselves: is this really Tom Cruise? Because it doesn’t seem like it. It is, surely, but it doesn’t seem like it: the sunglasses, that shot from so far away, the thinness of the actor … what if it’s a deepfake? As this week we have witnessed a deepfake of the actor who was quite eloquent, our crazy head could not resist asking itself the question: but is it sure that it is him? If they have put him to play golf, do magic tricks and tell anecdotes on TikTok as if it were the transmutation of his character into Magnolia, why couldn’t they have also put him to deliver a message of encouragement to Spanish cinema? Miles Fisher, a guy who looks like him, who by the way is also responsible for 50% of the recent deepfake, wanted to run for a year and a half in the United States elections and there were people who came to believe him, even if only during a few minutes. So don’t look at us like that. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, we present Exhibit A, the message in question:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The author of Tom Cruise’s latest deepfake, Chris Ume, an expert in visual special effects, has revealed what the process is to turn an impersonator into the closest thing to the real actor. And that’s our B test:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And the last proof that we put on the table is from November 29, 2020. A photo of the actor on the set of Mission Impossible 7: Libra. Videos submitted by international celebrities for the Goya 2021 awards must be at least one month old. Which means that between December and January 2021, Cruise should have lost at least 20 kilos. If it is because he is in a role that requires it, it is possible that the Tom Cruise of the Goya Awards 2021 is, that Tom Cruise, but do not tell us that he is not suspicious. Is it the light and the makeup? Good Marvel Studios level CGI over the original (don’t tell me he doesn’t look like Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame)? Or will it be a deepfake?

Barcroft Media

