Viral video | Model is not invited to her friend’s wedding because she would look better than the bride herself | Tiktok | Alena | Trends | Ariana Grande | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

She was ready to attend her friend’s wedding, but soon found out that she was ruled out of the ceremony. However, it would not take long to find out the reason for this drastic decision, as the bride argued that it would be seen “very good” with her dress, even better than the future wife. His account was released in Tiktok and immediately became a trend this social network.

Rejected for looking “too good”

In the video posted on his personal account, Alena, a 21 year old model He related why he could not attend the aforementioned marriage: “My close friend did not invite me to her wedding because she thought I would look too good in the dress she chose for me”.

Having said that, she showed several pictures of herself with the dress on, which wore ornaments with silver and blue sparkles, with which not a few Internet users affirmed that, indeed, it would look better than the bride herself.

Users support it and also criticize it

The footage got more than 6.2 million views And it did not take long for the comments to arrive, some supporting her, although others were a bit more critical: “Ok, well, she wasn’t bad, damn girl.”, “She is the one who chose the dress, so she could have asked you to change your dress instead of discouraging you”.

However, some claimed that the young woman was the one who refused to change her dress, so the model replied: “That’s not what happened, I never ‘rejected’ anything. He said he didn’t want me to wear it at the last minute. I couldn’t even find a different dress. “he explained.

Alena, Ariana Grande clone

In another comment, a user compared Alena to the pop singer Ariana Grande, for which he obtained more than 14 thousand likes. The girl echoed this, so she posted a clip of the singer from “Thank U, Next” and then showing herself lying on his bed.

