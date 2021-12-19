Urban Meyer Apologizes to Jacksonville Jaguars; declines to talk about his contract

Meyer has no definite future; no job offers are known for the former Jaguars coach (2-11)

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired the coach Urban meyer for just cause, sources stressed ESPN on Saturday, for which they would not pay the remaining four years of their contract.

It is not unusual for situations like these, which involve denied guarantees, to be subsequently negotiated by the two parties to avoid a prolonged legal situation. It will be dependent on the attorneys involved in any negotiations between the Jaguars and Urban meyer try to find out if they can resolve the situation.

Urban Meyer will no longer continue as Jaguars head coach. Getty Images

In an interview for NFL Network, the now former Jacksonville head coach, declined to speak on the matter, noting that his future is “to be determined.” Meyer, as of yet, has no offers to take on any equipment. One of the most successful coaches in college football, he said goodbye to the NFL with a 2-11 mark and the Jax eliminated and deep in the AFC.

“I only apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said by phone to Ian Rapoport, from NFL Network. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad is a great owner. It’s heartbreaking. I just had a dream of him becoming a duty station with a new facility that he agreed to build. , because I know how much the people of Jacksonville love it. So, I’m heartbroken that we couldn’t do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good a place. “

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“I tell people, losing corrodes your soul. Once you start losing, it’s hard for everyone. I thought at one point, when we won two out of three, there was some momentum, great energy, the defense was playing. Really good. We were running the ball and then it dried up. We had that bye week and then James Robinson got hurt. “

They questioned Meyer if his training style can work in the NFL a topic he talked about with the former coach Jimmy johnson in the days after dismissal.

“I think the university has changed quite a bit as well,” Meyer said. “You think about how much you pushed … I think there is greatness in everyone and it’s the coach’s job to find that greatness no matter how you do it. Positive encouragement. Push them to be bigger, make them work harder, identify flaws and try to fix them. . I think everything is so fragile right now. And that includes the coaching staff. When I got into the coaching field, the coaches weren’t making that much money and they didn’t have agents. I remember talking about that at a staff meeting three ago. days. I entered this profession because I had the best high school coach and it was all about the team. It was all about the group. “

“And then I found out that he loved the players,” he continued. “I loved watching the players develop. Watching Michael Thomas become the highest paid catcher in the NFL. And my God Rudy Ford, who everyone told us he couldn’t play, is a great player. Dawuane Smoot, Cam Robinson . There was a narrative about those two players. I always thought that there is greatness in people, it’s our job to find that. “