UFC Las Vegas 45: Derrick Lewis makes Chris Daukaus pay with record KO in the first round

You may not have champion material, but Derrick lewis Nor is it to be a catapult plan for emerging talents.

Lewis, a two-time challenger to the Heavyweight belt of the UFC, closed his 2021 by knocking out in an assault on Chris Daukaus during the star crash of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 45.

Although Daukaus outlined his strategy from the outset – to punish in and out of range -, after being slightly felt by a kick he did the wrong thing by playing with fire and ending up trading directly with Lewis, which ended in the only way that could end: KO.

With this completion, Lewis, who came from failing to capture the interim belt falling by TKO in front of Ciryl Gane, breaks the record for most knockouts (13) in UFC history.

Daukaus, number seven in the standings, experiences his first defeat over the Octagon. The Pennsylvania native came to the card with a streak of five wins in a row, four of them by completion in the UFC.

