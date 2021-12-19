Uber and Arrival’s electric car promises more space than a Rolls-Royce – Trivia – Hybrids and Electric

In the middle of this year we learned that Uber was preparing together with the startup Arrival a collaboration to carry out the launch of its own electric car. It will be destined to fulfill the tasks and tasks mainly dedicated to the transport of people, services such as the one already offered by the aforementioned mobility company. From this association of companies have unveiled the first images of what will be their first private development vehicle.

Arrival is a company that, despite its short commercial life, has already launched its first electric vehicles, such as vans or buses, although its market also extends to the very batteries that provide the necessary energy to these vehicles. The car that they show us today in their first images is specially designed to carry out shared trips over the territory of the United Kingdom and Europe.

The Arrival Car stands out for its enormous space and comfort for its passengers.

This vehicle stands out for a large space for its passengers, where the firm emphasizes that its second row of seats offers more space than any commercial vehicle of the same length, and adds that in a competition on this it would even beat a Rolls-Royce. In the video published by the brand itself in which it shows many details of its first functional prototype, we can see a remarkably generous cargo space, which is expanded by folding down both the second row of seats and the passenger position, thus generating a sensation of space as few vehicles have today.

When designing the model, the automotive brand has been based on several concepts that they consider essential such as the visibility, the comfort, the cost, the security and the space. Regarding the first section, since Arrival they have created a vehicle in which the glass surface occupies most of the vehicle; a large front window joins a more than generous sunroof, this together with more than prominent side windows. Comfort has also been a fundamental value for its creators, assembling very comfortable seats with more than considerable individual spaces.

Finally, on the cost of the vehicle, they have projected what will be the mileage of an average car that uses it for carsharing, where they stipulate between 28,000 and 31,000 kilometers a year, offsetting the figure for a private vehicle that they estimate at around 6,000 kilometers. On this data they affect the saving value for a person and a company, where the cost for occasional use will be much lower than that assigned by that same person to get a car for private use, as well as the lower environmental impact that it generates between one or another.

For the past six months, those responsible for the project have been working deeply with Uber’s own drivers in order to create a perfect vehicle for these carpool situations. One of the fundamental pillars of this car will be its condition as an electric vehicle, where Uber already affirms that in a short period of time the company will be awarded as an emission-free brand, although they do not specify a specific date.

The buttons on your steering wheel are very similar to those on Tesla models.

In the aesthetic section, this presents a very characteristic aspect where some vehicle segments such as vans or minivans have been matched, which stand out for a generous space for their occupants. Its front is fully enclosed with optical groups arranged in a horizontal position, which are very close to the front window itself. Its main lines are very square and have numerous straight lines. At the rear stand out its completely vertical headlights integrated into the car’s own C-pillar. Inside, in addition to the aforementioned space, there is a central touch screen and a very minimalist steering wheel with a clear similarity to the one currently offered by Tesla brand models.

In terms of specifications and technical details, the firm continues to keep them with deep secrecy.. Regarding its price, the same question, no type of confirmation although they do specify that it will be “affordable”. This vehicle temporarily called “Arrival Car” should start production a few months before 2023 in order to start its services during the first months of that year. Until then, it is to be assumed that we will have new news about the project since from now on it will begin its testing phase on open roads.