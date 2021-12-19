Two games of sanction for Stephany Mayor for hit in the final of Liga MX Femenil

The Tigres Femenil player will miss the return final of the Apertura 2021 in addition to receiving a financial fine after the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission

Front Stephany Mayor the second leg of the final of the Opening Tournament 2021 Come in Female and Striped Tigers, after it was sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission with two games and a financial fine for hitting Diana García in the first leg, played at the BBVA stadium.

Stephany Mayor received two matches of sanction and a financial fine. Imago7

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the investigation procedure officially initiated by this Commission, regarding the events that occurred during the match Rayadas de Monterrey vs. UANL Tigers of the Liga MX Women, corresponding to the First Leg Final of the # GritaMéxicoA21 Tournament, played on December 17 of the current year, this authority resolves:

“Based on article 73 paragraph c) of the Sanctions Regulations in force of the FMF, in which this Commission has the power to sanction Violent Conduct of a Player that the referee and / or commissioner had not noticed. The player is sanctioned Sandra Stephany Mayor Gutiérrez, with two suspension matches and a financial fine, for having violated the provisions of Articles 5, 17, subsection e) of the FMF Sanctions Regulations, in force for the 2021-2022 Season, “the Commission reported in a statement. .

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The player hit Diana García in the face without the ball being in play, which caused the Disciplinary Commission carry out an investigation and after that give that resolution.

Female Tigers Y Striped They will meet this Monday in the return match of the final, to be played at the University stadium, in search of being crowned after the first leg ended tied at two scores.

In Monday’s commitment, the Amazons will seek to win the three-time championship of the Liga MX Women under the command of strategist Roberto Medina, who led the team to the title in the Clausura 2021 and Guardians 2020 tournaments.

The Striped fight to take the crown and tip the balance, after in four finals that have faced Female Tigers, the latter have won the crown three times.