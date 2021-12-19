WhatsApp: Trick to send an invisible message in the app

Today we will introduce you to an incredible trick inside of application of WhatsApp with which you will learn to send an invisible message, as it is also extremely simple and fast to carry out.

So if you want to send an invisible text or message on WhatsApp, you just have to use this simple trick to make it come true.

The truth is that many are looking for a new function that has been launched in WhatsApp: these are the invisible messages.

And best of all, you don’t have to install any application to have it on your mobile device.

It should be noted that the invisible text in WhatsApp has the peculiarity of imitating a message, only that its content is completely blank.

Thus, in order to obtain it, it is necessary to resort to the Unicode keyboard and then we will show you all the steps.

STEPS TO SEND AN INVISIBLE TEXT OR MESSAGE ON WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp application.

There select the conversation where you want to send the invisible text.

Once this is done, go to the Unicode website or go to this link.

This is the character U + 2800 that has an invisible text.

Now copy and paste what is in the box and that’s it.

If you paste it several times, the invisible text will grow.

This will serve to play a prank on all your friends. Always remember to accompany it with an emoji or an explanation on WhatsApp.

