Tom Cruise will no longer shoot Mission Impossible 7 and 8 consecutively, as planned

MADRID, Feb. 16 (CulturaOcio) –

Filming of Mission Impossible 7 It will soon come to an end, following an acceleration in production during the year of the pandemic. However, Paramount has decided to modify its initial plans to film consecutively the two new installments of the saga starring Tom Cruise, due to continuous delays in movie releases and the actor’s busy schedule.

As reported by Deadline, the studio has decided delay the filming of Mission Impossible 8 due to the changing schedule of premieres and the pandemic make all dates are on the air. When MI7 wraps up filming, Cruise has the promotion of Top Gun: Maverick ahead, whose release date has been set for July 2. That means, at least for a few weeks, it won’t be available for Ethan Hunt’s eighth movie.

When the belated sequel to Top Gun hit theaters, if there are no further delays, the star will be ready to continue filming Mission Impossible, so production should not be delayed for long, thus minimizing the impact on Paramount’s project schedule.

Deadline also explains that the latest information, which ensured that the filming of Mission Impossible 7 had stopped due to the limitations of movement between countries derived from the pandemic, they are false.

The director of the tape, Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo on Instagram explaining that the team has finished filming some sequences in the middle east and they are already preparing to return to London to complete the missing scenes in the footage.

Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021, while the eighth installment, despite delaying its start of filming, is still set for November 4, 2022. At the moment, Paramount has not made any statement in this regard.