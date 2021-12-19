Tom Cruise runs into the shadows in Mission Impossible 7’s first official image

MADRID, Feb. 26 (CulturaOcio) –

Christopher McQuarrie, director of ‘Mission Impossible 7’, has shared the first image of the seventh installment of the saga, in which its protagonist appears, Tom Cruise, doing what he does best: running. Turned into one of the premieres of the fall season, the film is scheduled to open in theaters on November 19.

The picture shows, rather, Ethan Hunt’s shadow, as only the iconic figure of Cruise can be seen running, in what looks like a tunnel filled with smoke or fog. It is a first gesture of the director facing the end of the production, since the film’s production is in its final stages and the team is putting the finishing touches in London.

Although this is an image that only reveals that Cruise will once again show off his stamina when it comes to running, there are the shocking action scenes are more than assured, because in October it was possible to see how the actor filmed his own sequences on a moving train.

The production of the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible’ has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, following delays in the filming schedule, the original plan to shoot the seventh and eighth installments of the saga in a row was finally scrapped due to Cruise’s other work commitments.

Nevertheless, the production of ‘Mission Impossible 8’ It will begin once ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has been released, on July 2 of this year. The premiere of the eighth installment remains for November 2022.