Today’s Games: Atlante vs Tampico Madero: Summary, goals and best actions of the grand final of Liga Expansin MX Apertura 2021

Final result: Atlante 3-0 Tampico Madero | Final return, Opening 2021 Liga Expansin MX

Thank you very much for following the minute by minute of the MX Expansion League final, where the Atlantean Colts were crowned at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in the country's capital. A couple of minutes were enough for the capital to finish the series and be crowned before their loyal fans. The title goal was made by Hobbit Bermdez with a header.

90 ‘| Atlante 3-0 Tampico | The game ends. THE ATLANTE IS A CAMP OF THE MX EXPANSION LEAGUE!

88 ‘| Atlante 3-0 Tampico | Final straight at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium and the Atlante is close to the title.

82 ‘| Atlante 3-0 Tampico | The Gansito Hernndez for the penalty and the Azulgrana Stadium is crazy. The goalkeeper endured and took the penalty.

81 ‘| Atlante 3-0 Tampico | PENALTY FOR THE TAMPICO MADERO! The whistler whistles a hand into the area.

79 ‘| Atlante 3-0 Tampico | GOOOOOOL OF THE ATLANTE! The Hobbit Bermdez blows up the stadium with a header after closing the clamp. The Colts close to the title and the legendary Barça player will be able to give the long-awaited title to his team.

74 ‘| Atlante 2-0 Tampico | Atlante is inspired and manages this closing of the match in a very good way to get closer to the title in this Apertura 2021.

70 ‘| Atlante 2-0 Tampico | The last 20 minutes of the game are played and Atlante is very close to being crowned in the MX Expansion League.

61 ‘| Atlante 2-0 Tampico | Double modification for visitors. Csar Bernal and Carlos Robles leave the field; Luis Loroa and Armando Flores enter it.

57 ‘| Atlante 2-0 Tampico | GOOOOOOL OF THE ATLANTE! Ramiro Acosta scores the double and after a thunderous diagonal the attacker defines in a good way and the Colts caress the cup.

53 ‘| Atlante 1-0 Tampico | GOOOOOOL OF THE ATLANTE! Ramiro Acosta opens the scoring and defines in a perfect way, this after being hand in hand with the goalkeeper. The colts hit the capital of the country first.

48 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | The visitors assume the leading role in this start of the second half.

46 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | Actions resume in Mexico City, we continue in search of the MX Expansion League champion.

This is how the moments before the game started were lived

45 + 1 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | The first half ends at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

45 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | The whistler decides to add only one minute to the first half in the country’s capital. Atlante and Tampico don’t hurt each other.

42 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | Last moments of this first half in Mexico City, the break is close and the teams still do not open the scoring.

36 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | Ceeerca la Jaiba Brava! Diego Hernndez crashed the ball off the crossbar and almost opened the scoring for Azulgrana, this after a powerful shot from outside the area.

30 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | We arrived at the first half hour of the commitment, both teams still could not hurt themselves at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

23′ | Atlante 0-0 Tampico | Atlante knocks on the door more often. Duilio Tejeda takes a powerful shot with his right foot and the ball goes over the hut defended by Marco Aurelio Milln.

12 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | With the possession of the ball in their power, the Colts are already more in the game against a Tampico that awaits them on their own court to bet everything on the counterattack.

07 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | The Colts get into the game and they also warn that they can do damage in the rival frame. Intense first minutes in the capital of the country.

02 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | La Jaiba Brava comes out very brave and warns first in the match. Humberto Hernndez dives in a good way in a heads up and the goalkeeper avoids the first for the visitors. Atlante comes out asleep.

01 ‘| Atlante 0-0 Tampico | The whistling Jorge Abraham Camacho whistles the beginning of the final of the Liga de Expansin MX, already rolling the ball in Mexico City.

EVERYTHING READY AT THE CIUDAD DE LOS SPORTS STADIUM!

The teams are already on the field of play. Next, the Liga MX protocol will be carried out where the National Anthem will be sung. Great atmosphere at the Azulgrana Stadium!

These are the eleven holders of the Atlante

This is how the Tampico jumps to the field tonight

The Tampico road to reach the final

Repechage | Tampico 2-1 Miners | Tamaulipas Stadium

Quarterfinal first leg | Tampico 2-2 Morelia | Tamaulipas Stadium

Quarterfinal round | Morelia 0-1 Tampico | Morelos Stadium

Semifinal first leg | Tampico 1-0 Gold | Tamaulipas Stadium

Round semi-final | Dorados 0-1 Tampico | Banorte Stadium

The Atlantean way to reach the final

Quarterfinal first leg | Deer 0-2 Atlante | Carlos Iturralde Stadium

Quarterfinal round | Atlante 0.0 Deer | Sports City Stadium

Semifinal first leg | Celaya 0-1 Atlante | Miguel Alemn Stadium

Round semi-final | Atlante 1-1 Celaya | Sports City Stadium

How was the first leg at the Tamaulipas Stadium?

The one-way commitment left us a long way, Well, a simple goalless draw allowed it to be defined tonight at Azulgrana.

Surrounded by its people, the Atlante arrives at the stadium

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Welcome to the grand final of the MX Expansion League, where the Atlante Iron Colts receive Tampico Madero at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the engagement will start at 9 o'clock at night and here you can follow all the previous details and during the duel that will define the champion of the Apertura 2021. Great game in Mexico City!

