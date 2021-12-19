Titanic: this is how the cast looks 24 years after the premiere

This December 18 is the 24 years since the premiere of the popular movie Titanic, a film that tells the story of Jack, a young artist who wins a ticket to travel to America on the largest and safest ocean liner ever built.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet it has become an icon of Hollywood cinema, remembered to date with great taste. The film was released in 1997 and received a host of awards Among them: Oscar Awards for Best Soundtrack, Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Costume Design and various Golden Globes.

The story is partially based on true events. Characters like Rose and Jack existed in real life, although, for example, Jack’s real name was “Joseph” Dawson. While the figure of Rose was inspired by Beatrice Wood.

Titanic is one of the most awarded and remembered films in Hollywood (Photo: Special)

Other characters who were in the accident in real life were Margaret brown, played by Kathy Bates, who was actually a first-class passenger; Thomas andrews, the architect of the boat that Victor Garber brought to life. Finally Jonathan Hyde and Bernard Hill gave life to the director of the cruise line, Bruce Ismay, and Captain Edward John Smith, respectively.

Just under thirty years after the film’s release, the cast has changed its physical appearance over time. Here’s what the main characters of “Titanic” look like in 2021.

