This is the role of the placebo effect in the human body

The Placebo effect It is one that arises from the consumption of some substance that actually lacks curative action, however it is common to find it within the medicinal use, specially for patients whose characteristics health are especially dependent, then tell you what is it We explain it to you in detail.

What is the placebo effect?

As we have already said, the placebo does not contain curative properties, but it does produce a therapeutic effect, since it convinces the patient that it is a medicine in the full extension of the word, that is, it is believed in its curative efficacy, so that this effect occurs in a effective, it is required that its appearance, taste, aroma, color be similar or identical to that of a real medicine.

This responds to a psychobiological phenomenon that works from conditioning, it manages to trick the brain so that it can have an effect on the brain, making it feel better without the need for the consumption of a real drug, for which it is used for therapeutic purposes.

Recent studies support the nature of the placebo effect as a learning phenomenon in which the human being learns to produce a benefit through expectations, that is, of what is expected to be obtained from the drug we are consuming.

They are generally prescribed to patients who have had problems with drug addiction, with patients whose illnesses are just a physical expression of stress or other matters of the mind (what we know as somatization), to patients who have become Dependent on drugs that they no longer need, they are capable of activating different neurotransmitters, mainly with analgesic effects, this type of treatment is considered by a doctor based on the observations and responses of the patient. However, this cannot be carried out with any disease and should only be under the supervision of a specialist. This medical phenomenon has been used for therapeutic benefits, however, its use in clinical trials is prohibited.

Thanks to science, today we know important parts of the human brain and its behavior, however, you must remember that all medical processes must always be done with professionals.