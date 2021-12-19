This is the fortune that Robert Downey Jr. made as Iron Man | People | Entertainment

The specialized portal CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that the sum amounts to $ 345.5 million.

Gone are those days when addictions from Robert Downey Jr. they had cut him off from the big Hollywood productions. He was the problem boy in the movie industry, therefore the insurers used to require a millionaire guarantee to the studies that wished to hire him and these they simply resigned their services.

Police image of Robert Downey Jr. when he was arrested on August 25, 1999.

His good friend Mel Gibson was the first producer that paid (out of his own pocket) that bail for RDJ, as he is often called in the film industry, to participate in The Singing Detective 2003). The movie it was a total failure in criticism and box office, since its $ 8 million budget only generated $ 338,174 in collection.

But nevertheless, Robert was able to finish filming without drug problems, and was even nominated for a Satellite Award., which caused other studios to begin to show interest in him and to hire him again. Gibson himself repeated his confidence by requesting him as the protagonist of Gothika (2003), along with Halle Berry and Penelope Cruz, film that was a box office success.

Since then, the actor born 56 years ago in New York has achieved a gradual ascent in a new phase of his career, which ended up exploding as a bucket when in 2007 he was selected to play Tony Stark / Iron Man in the film that would mean the takeoff of a nascent Marvel Studios saga: Hombre de Hierro (2008).

Since then, everything has been success, fame and, above all, money for Robert Downey Jr., whose fortune is estimated at more than $ 300 million, perhaps little money for Tony Stark, but an immeasurable sum for any mere mortal.

The first contract with Marvel Studios in Hombre de Hierro was overly cautious on fees (no one knew how the film would be received by audiences!) as it only meant a salary of $ 500,000 for that production that had a budget of $ 140 million, but which raised $ 585.2 million.

Subsequent deals were much more generous to the man whose talent and charisma drove much of the success of the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which concluded with Avengers: Endgame (2019). Here is a record of how those juicy checks were, according to the portal CelebrityNetWorth.com, which reports a total revenue of $ 345.5 million for all these productions that generated income according to the behavior of the ticket office.

Hombre de Hierro (2008): $ 500,000.

Iron man ii (2010): $ 10 million.

Iron man iii (2013): $ 75 million.

The avengers (2012): $ 50 million ($ 10 million base plus $ 40 million bonus)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $ 40 million.

Captain America: Civil War (2016): $ 40 million.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $ 15 million.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $ 40 million.

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $ 75 million.

Other large salaries outside the Marvel world? For Due Date (A whole delivery, 2010) received $ 10 million and Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011) paid him $ 15 million. Not bad, huh? And now the interpreter and producer is at the forefront of the adaptation of Sweet Tooth, a popular Jeff Lemire comic, slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4. I mean, now he works with DC! (AND)