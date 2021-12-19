This Amber Heard Said About Her Wedding To Johnny Depp

MEXICO CITY

Yes again Amber heard is in the eye of the hurricane and yes, again for the subject ‘Johnny Depp. ‘

The actress recalled her wedding to the actor and stated that ‘she has never felt so lonely’.

They add more than a million and a half signatures to run Amber Heard from Aquaman

When she married Johnny Depp in 2015 described their wedding as ‘simple and perfect’.

However, now that their relationship ended followed by a war of accusations and scandals, the actress said her wedding to Depp “was a heartbreaking experience.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wedding

Actually Johnny and Amber met in 2009, but they did not begin their relationship until a few years later, when the actor separated from singer Vanessa Paradis.

At the beginning their relationship seemed to be going for the best and in 2014 the couple of actors announced their engagement.

A year later, their beautiful and intimate wedding took place, which took place on the private island of Depp in the Bahamas.. The civil ceremony had occurred a few days earlier at his Los Angeles mansion.

At the time, the two described their wedding as simple and very beautiful. But now, six years after that, Amber remembers her very differently.

In the recent trial against The Sun, the Aquaman actress recalled what that day really was like:

Johnny had lost weight and disappeared in the bathroom for long periods during the wedding. He was more possessive than usual and most of the time it didn’t make sense. I tried to smile and entertain our guests, but I have never felt more alone in my life. “She declared.

