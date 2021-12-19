They work in favor of women

THE ACTRESS with her daughter Zahara, attended with the aim of modernizing and strengthening the Law on violence against women.

Mexico Agency

Angelina Jolie continues to show her interest in participating in events that support women’s rights issues in the United States.

On this occasion, the 46-year-old American actress went with her daughter Zahara, who turns 17 in January, to Washington, DC, with the aim of modernizing and strengthening the Violence Against Women Act #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct.

This was reported by Brad Pitt’s ex on her Instagram account: “It is an honor to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, and work with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas and all survivors ”.

He added: “We need reforms that include judicial training, trauma-informed judicial processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, provide technology programs to detect bruises on all skin tones, and create impartial forensic evidence collection, and protections. for the most vulnerable. To learn more about VAWA reauthorization and why security can’t wait, visit: www.4vawa.org (link in bio) and encourage senators to co-sponsor and support # VAWA4ALL. “

This is not the first that Angelina and Zahara, Jolie and Pitt’s second adopted daughter born in Ethiopia, participate in an event for women’s rights, since last October they both attended Variety’s Power Of Women in the city of Los Angeles, gala that is held with philanthropic objectives, among them, to make visible the role of women in the entertainment industry.