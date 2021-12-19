These were the first words of Jennifer Garner after the controversial statements of Ben Affleck

In recent days, American actor Ben Affleck, 49, made headlines for having harshly accused his ex-wife Jennifer garner. After the statements of the former Batman, the 49-year-old actress responded to what was stated by her ex-husband. Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and ended in 2018. As a result of the relationship of more than 10 years, they had three children.

In the last hours, the news broke that Affleck, Jeniffer López’s current partner, announced his permanent retirement from the cinema. The actor affirmed that the film “The Last Duel” will be the last in which he appears on the big screen, but confessed that he will continue to perform streaming dramas. This film was one of the biggest box office flops of 2021. The film starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver cost more than 100 million dollars, but it did not have the success they intended.

However, the controversy settled when the former Batman accused his ex-wife, Jeniffer Garner, of having been responsible for the addiction to alcohol by Affleck. The actor was in rehab on several occasions and confessed that during his marriage to the actress and star of “If I Had 30”, he drank to support their relationship. These statements did not go down either with his ex-wife or with his current partner, JLo.

In statements, Ben affleck He assured that during his marriage he felt trapped and that the unhappiness he felt at that time increased his addiction to drinking. The actor emphasized that he did not leave alone for his children.

Following these accusations, Garner 49 years old, she was hurt by what her ex-husband said. The actress said: “It was like a slap in the face.” A person close to the former couple said it was disrespectful to the mother of Affleck’s children.