The secrets of Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s problems

She is a Hollywood star who has sadly had too much of a presence in tabloids and tabloid TV shows. An actress whose story contains problems but also successes and joys. This is Amber Heard’s biography.

Origins of Amber Heard

We know Amber Heard with prototypical blonde hair (so Hollywood) but she has also sported brunette hair. What are the origins of this woman? She was born in Austin (Texas) in 1986 and is the daughter of a documentary filmmaker who worked for the Administration and a small businessman specialized in contracts to build houses.

Before marching to Hollywood

He studied at St Michael’s Catholic School in Austin, but very young, almost in his teens, he marched to Los Angeles to fight for a place under the sun of fame in Hollywood.

A free woman

Amber Heard, when it comes to personal relationships, has assured on more than one occasion that she can fall in love with both men and women.

A tragic episode in adolescence

The actress has also related on occasion the crisis of faith (she was educated, as we said, in Catholicism) that caused the death of her best friend in a traffic accident at 16 years of age. Since then, as he has once assured, he has no religious beliefs.

Amber Heard’s early roles

The first fiction in which Amber Heard is credited by name is ‘Friday Night Lights’, a series about an American football team shot in 2004. In 2006 she goes to the movies and participates in ‘Alpha Dog’ (in the image Amber Heard is with Amanda Seyfried).

When Amber found Johnny

Professionally and personally, her participation during 2011 in ‘The Rum Diary’ (‘The rum diaries’, ‘Diary of a seducer’) was important in Amber Heard’s life. In this adaptation of a Hunter S. Thompson novel, the actress played an important role, discovering her talent and charisma on camera, but she also met Johnny Depp, who would become an important figure in her career.

Tasya van Ree and Amber Heard, a couple in the past

Before meeting Johnny Depp, Amberd Heard had a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree between 2008 and 2012.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, stellar couple

And suddenly, the love between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard walked the red carpets of half the world. Everything seemed to be going well.

Engagement and wedding

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Accusations, courts and pain

Amber Heard included references to physical and psychological abuse in her divorce complaint. Thus began an endless battle in the courts and in the media.

The evidence of Amber Heard, the denial of Johnny Depp

About the violence allegedly exerted by Johnny Depp, Amber Heard presented photographs as evidence but the actor has always denied everything. At best, Johnny Depp has admitted that alcohol disrupted his behavior during their relationship. In addition, Johnny Depp released to the media a recording with the voice of Amber Heard in which the actress, among other things, said: “I cannot promise you that I will not get violent again.” It was published by the Daily Mail.

Johnny Depp loses to a British tabloid

The penultimate chapter of the court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been the actor’s claim dismissed by the High Court of Justice in London. Johnny Depp had sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” and lost. The judicial fight will continue in other ways.

A superhero in Aquaman

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s career continues in Hollywood and participates in ‘Aquaman 2’ in her role as Mera, an ocean superhero.

